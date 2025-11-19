The State of the Beloved Community Honoring George L. Russell, Jr.

Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center 315 Division Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21217

Join Beloved Community Services Corporation and regional leaders for an exciting update on the historic progress in West Baltimore and path forward to educate, inspire, and empower in 2026!

Program Highlights:

Update: Dr. Alvin C. Hathaway, Sr., President & CEO

Beloved Community Services Corporation

Remarks: Joe Haskins, Chairman

The Harbor Bank of Maryland

Remarks: Ken Thompson, Partner

Venable, LLP

Remarks: Chief Judge, George L. Russell, III

United States District Court of Maryland

Special Presentation Honoring George L. Russell, Jr.

