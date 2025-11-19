The State of the Beloved Community Honoring George L. Russell, Jr.
to
Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center 315 Division Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21217
The Finn Group
The State of the Beloved Community
Join Beloved Community Services Corporation and regional leaders for an exciting update on the historic progress in West Baltimore and path forward to educate, inspire, and empower in 2026!
Program Highlights:
Update: Dr. Alvin C. Hathaway, Sr., President & CEO
Beloved Community Services Corporation
Remarks: Joe Haskins, Chairman
The Harbor Bank of Maryland
Remarks: Ken Thompson, Partner
Venable, LLP
Remarks: Chief Judge, George L. Russell, III
United States District Court of Maryland
Special Presentation Honoring George L. Russell, Jr.