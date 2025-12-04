STEM Starts Here: Building Baltimore's Workforce
to
Johns Hopkins Carey Business School 100 International Drive, Baltimore, Maryland 21202
×
Baltimore Business Journal
Baltimore Business Journal
Join us for a dynamic breakfast event exploring the critical role of K–12 STEM education in shaping Baltimore’s future as a thriving tech hub. With a focus on workforce development and community impact, this event will highlight how early investment in STEM fuels innovation and supports the region’s major power players and growing startup ecosystem with insights from a panel of experts.
Info
Johns Hopkins Carey Business School 100 International Drive, Baltimore, Maryland 21202
Events