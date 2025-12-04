STEM Starts Here: Building Baltimore's Workforce

to

Johns Hopkins Carey Business School 100 International Drive, Baltimore, Maryland 21202

Join us for a dynamic breakfast event exploring the critical role of K–12 STEM education in shaping Baltimore’s future as a thriving tech hub. With a focus on workforce development and community impact, this event will highlight how early investment in STEM fuels innovation and supports the region’s major power players and growing startup ecosystem with insights from a panel of experts.

Info

Johns Hopkins Carey Business School 100 International Drive, Baltimore, Maryland 21202
Events
to
Google Calendar - STEM Starts Here: Building Baltimore's Workforce - 2025-12-04 08:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - STEM Starts Here: Building Baltimore's Workforce - 2025-12-04 08:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - STEM Starts Here: Building Baltimore's Workforce - 2025-12-04 08:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - STEM Starts Here: Building Baltimore's Workforce - 2025-12-04 08:30:00 ical