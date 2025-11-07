STEMcx After Dark (comedy show and fundraiser)

× Expand STEMcx STEMcx

🎉 You’re Invited! Join us for an unforgettable evening of purpose, inspiration, and celebration—all in support of building a more inclusive future in STEM. Ages 18 and over.

For the past ten years STEMcx has empowered underrepresented youth through STEM camps, tutoring, weekend academies, hands-on workshops, and over $300,000 in paid summer internships. Every ticket you buy helps provide access, mentorship, and real-world STEM experiences led by professionals who look like them.

🌟 This isn’t just an event—it’s a movement.

Your presence fuels the next generation of scientists, engineers, and changemakers.

🎤 Featuring Chuck Nice — the brilliant STEM comedian and cohost of Neil deGrasse Tyson’s StarTalk!

With his signature blend of humor and science, Chuck brings the perfect mix of laughs, insight, and inspiration to the stage. Don’t miss the chance to experience his one-of-a-kind performance live!