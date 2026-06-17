TEEN SUMMIT
to
Morgan State University's Murphy Fine Arts Center2201 2201 Argonne Dr., Baltimore, Maryland 21218
This full-day experience will bring together approximately youth ages 15–18 for leadership development, civic engagement, and personal growth. Through interactive workshops, panel discussions, and breakout sessions, students will explore leadership, identity, emotional intelligence, mental health, safety, and community impact while building the confidence, clarity, and resilience needed to shape their futures.
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Morgan State University's Murphy Fine Arts Center2201 2201 Argonne Dr., Baltimore, Maryland 21218
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