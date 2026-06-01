Telescope Training
to
Maryland Science Center 601 Light Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21230
Do you have a telescope at home gathering dust? Were you gifted a telescope, but aren’t quite sure how to use it?
Grab your telescope and head to the Maryland Science Center for a hands-on training session. This 30-minute workshop is perfect for individuals who are eager to learn how to set up, align, and confidently start using their own telescope.
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Maryland Science Center 601 Light Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21230
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