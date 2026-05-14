Value & Visibility Fireside Chat

Join this empowering fireside chat designed for Black STEM professionals seeking to navigate pay increases, build visibility, and achieve upward mobility. This conversation will explore strategies for advocating for your worth, positioning yourself for leadership opportunities, and making your contributions seen and valued.

Through honest insights and practical advice, speakers will share how to navigate workplace dynamics, overcome barriers, and take intentional steps toward career growth. Whether you’re early in your career or looking to level up, this session offers guidance, community, and actionable tools to help you move forward with confidence and clarity.