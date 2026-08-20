Wingsuit Flyers 3D

Featuring incredible footage from POV helmet cameras, drones, and specially designed helicopter rigs, Wingsuit Flyers shows what it would be like to fly like a bird, unaided by machine. Follow the journey of the world’s top wingsuit flyers as they dive into the principles of flight, aerodynamics and materials engineering—and take flight from the highest points in Europe, soar over landscapes in Moab that resemble Mars, and fly above the Great Barrier Reef and then land on it!