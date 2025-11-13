Workforce Neighborhood Series - Baltimore County Mini Job & Resource Fair
to
Center for Family Success 201 Back River Neck Road (#102), Baltimore Corner, Maryland 21222
Baltimore County DEWD
The Baltimore County Mini Job & Resource Fair is your chance to connect with local employers, training providers, and community organizations—all in one place.
Whether you’re seeking a fresh start, exploring a new career path, or looking for workforce resources, this event provides direct access to employers and career guidance in a smaller, more personalized setting.
📌 Baltimore County Mobile Career Center Neighborhood Series – Dundalk / Essex / Turner Station
The Baltimore County Mobile Career Center (MCC) serves as a mobile extension of the County’s American Job Centers, bringing workforce development resources and career support directly into neighborhoods. During October, the MCC will participate in the Dundalk/Essex/Turner Station Neighborhood Series to provide residents with free access to employment services, career guidance, and training information.
What to Expect
✅ Connect directly with employers actively hiring
✅ Learn about job openings and career pathways
✅ Access workforce training and community resources
✅ Network with hiring managers and industry professionals
✅ Free admission for all job seekers
💼 Pro Tip: Bring multiple copies of your résumé and dress professionally.
💼 Employers
Don’t miss the chance to connect with Baltimore County’s talented workforce. To participate, contact us at:
📧 ewdrecruitment@baltimorecountymd.gov