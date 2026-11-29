Nebraska Indian Community College recognizes Robert “Bob” Evans for his dedication to education, passion for welding, and commitment to supporting students’ futures.

With 40 years of teaching experience, Evans brings valuable expertise to NICC's Santee Campus as a welding instructor.

He discovered his interest in mechanics while working on cars with his father and has since focused his career on helping students develop practical skills in the automotive and welding industries.

For Evans, teaching is about transforming lives.

"If I can help one person improve their quality of life with the skills, I help them learn, then my life and career are meaningful to me," Evans stated to the community college.

He notes that NICC plays a key role in empowering Indigenous students, developing a skilled workforce, and supporting community growth.

Sinte Gleska University recently announced that its adult GED educator was selected as one of two recipients of the 2026 South Dakota GED Educators of Excellence Award, presented by the South Dakota Department of Education.

This award honors educators across South Dakota for their dedication and innovative approaches in helping adult learners earn their high school equivalency credentials.

According to the social media post, the GED educator has served in the SGU Adult Basic Education/GED Department for 18 years, consistently providing guidance and support to students and colleagues.

Among his key achievements is leading a multi-year initiative to establish a mobile classroom, expanding access to GED instruction for students in outlying communities across the Rosebud Sioux Reservation.