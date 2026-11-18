Early in November, Great Minds in STEM launched its AI Awareness and Readiness session, the first in the GMiS Virtual Empowerment Series powered by Walmart.

The free session explored how artificial intelligence is transforming industries, career paths, and the future workforce.

Attendees received practical guidance on strengthening skills, adopting new technologies, and navigating an AI-driven job market.

The session targeted individuals entering the workforce or seeking to remain competitive in a changing industry, offering a valuable opportunity for professional growth.

MITRE, a not-for-profit research and development organization, has announced a partnership with Japan’s National Institute of Information and Communications Technology to host a competition focused on identifying vulnerabilities, evaluating attack techniques, and strengthening defenses.

The AI Breach Challenge 2026: Email Agent Security competition will take place Dec. 16–17 at George Mason University in Virginia. The event will test AI agents that manage email, calendar, and contact tasks, including reading, writing, and sending messages, as well as creating events.

The event will test AI agents that manage email, calendar, and contact tasks, including sending messages.

Participants will address predefined challenges in a controlled environment to determine if AI agents can be manipulated or access protected information.

By analyzing attack methods and current safeguards, MITRE and NICT aim to identify vulnerabilities, enhance security evaluation, and guide the development of defensive technologies.

This competition builds on an ongoing AI security partnership, leveraging MITRE’s expertise in adversarial threats and its MITRE knowledge base, alongside NICT’s experience in AI security evaluation and vulnerability analysis.

Earlier this year, Career Communications Group completed its Teacher AI Training Materials and the AI Early Talent Training Certification, both fully aligned with the Maryland State Department of Education’s Artificial Intelligence Guidance for K–12 Schools and the Maryland AI Enablement Strategy.

CCG’s instructional resources help educators integrate AI into classroom teaching.

This initiative aligns with Maryland’s efforts to prepare students for an AI-driven future. The recently enacted Artificial Intelligence Ready Schools Act directs the Maryland State Department of Education to develop guidance, expand professional development, establish best practices, and promote AI literacy across K-12 education.

The legislation recognizes AI as an essential competency for educators and students as technology transforms education and the workforce.

CCG’s new Teacher AI Training Materials provide practical, classroom-ready resources to help educators understand, teach, and use AI responsibly, while promoting critical thinking, digital citizenship, and workforce readiness.

The curriculum emphasizes that AI should enhance, not replace, effective teaching.

Developed for K-12 educators, instructional leaders, school districts, and professional development programs, the Teacher AI Training Materials cover foundational AI concepts, classroom lesson plans and activities, prompt engineering, effective AI classroom applications, AI ethics, bias, privacy, cybersecurity, digital citizenship, and responsible AI use.

The Teacher AI Training Materials, developed for K-12 educators, instructional leaders, school districts, and professional development programs, cover foundational AI concepts, classroom lesson plans, prompt engineering, AI ethics, bias, privacy, cybersecurity, digital citizenship, critical thinking, career exploration, and student engagement strategies aligned with workforce development.

The curriculum reinforces that AI should enhance, not replace, effective teaching, and equips educators with practical tools to improve instruction and prepare students for technology-driven careers.

Completion of these materials advances CCG's mission to support Maryland's vision for AI-ready schools.

The Maryland Department of Labor partially funded this project, demonstrating the state’s commitment to equipping educators and students with essential AI and workforce skills.

This investment highlights the importance of professional development in preparing Maryland's students for careers shaped by AI and emerging technologies.

"Preparing students for the future begins by preparing their teachers," Taborn added. "By equipping educators with high-quality AI instructional resources, we are strengthening cThis investment underscores the importance of professional development in preparing Maryland’s students for careers shaped by AI and emerging technologies.ortant initiative possible through its support of this project."

Career Communications Group has also launched ASCEND Knowledge on Demand, a new learning and skills platform on its STEM City USA metaverse.

As AI rapidly transforms the workplace, ASCEND is designed for professionals, veterans, and individuals seeking career advancement.

It connects learners with experts in AI, cybersecurity, energy, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, technology, and other rapidly evolving fields.

The platform brings together leading STEM experts, industry leaders, and educators, making their knowledge accessible on demand.

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