The Institute of American Indian Arts has announced that the 2026 Fall Graduating Senior Exhibition, “Interwoven—Connections and Voices of IAIA,” will be on view through December 3, 2026.

The press release states that this exhibition highlights the achievements of graduating Bachelor of Fine Arts students in Studio Arts, Museum Studies, and Indigenous Liberal Studies.

On November 6, the IAIA Shorts Film Screening, Panel, and Reception with AMC+ Dark Winds featured a panel discussion and Q&A with Indigenous filmmakers, moderated by Jhane Myers, film producer.

The press release confirms that panelists included Jessica Matten, Chris Eyre, Deanna Allison and IAIA graduate Avery Hale.

The evening concluded with a reception for the panelists and IAIA leadership.

The IAIA Shorts Film Screening, Panel, and Reception with AMC+ Dark Winds was presented as part of the IAIA Los Angeles Art Weekend, a fundraising event supporting IAIA student scholarships.

With support from The Walt Disney Company, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian is celebrating Indigenous filmmakers of the Western Hemisphere.

All films in the online Native America showcase are available on demand through Nov. 27.

The showcase includes documentaries, features, animations and short-format films by Indigenous filmmakers from Canada, Guatemala, Mexico, Uruguay and the U.S.

There are six Indigenous languages spoken in the films: Chatino, Chuukese, Dené, Inuktitut, K’iche’ and Numu.

On Wednesday, November 25, the Mid-America All-Indian Museum in Kansas is screening The Real Thanksgiving, a film exploring Native American perspectives on the history of Thanksgiving and the stories often left untold.

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