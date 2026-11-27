Student Support Services at Chief Dull Knife College hosted the "Turkey Trot" this week, offering running, walking, and trotting courses for adults and children.

Participants donated nonperishable food items as entry, supporting the student food bank.

The college also encouraged students to enroll in a free, non-credit college Algebra enrichment program starting in mid-January.

Taught by a data scientist and American Indian College Fund Research Fellow with over ten years of experience in tribal college mathematics education, the course aims to strengthen mathematical skills, build confidence, and support success in college algebra and related coursework.

All tribal college and university students are eligible, and participants may qualify for up to $500 through the American Indian Higher Education Consortium scholarship.

Last week, the American Indian Higher Education Consortium continued its student spotlight series by featuring Keith Big Crow, a first-semester welding student at Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College.

In a short video, Keith highlights the value of hands-on experience and practical skills, stating that certifications alone are not enough without proficiency in welding.

He plans to pursue a career in the oil and gas industry and eventually start his own business.

The Advancing Indigenous Science and Engineering Society chapter at the college also hosted Kathryn Hall, a research engineer at the Energy & Environmental Research Center in North Dakota.

Hall works on techno-economic analysis, life cycle assessment, and process modeling for emerging energy and environmental technologies.

She uses her experiences to show students that careers in science and engineering are within reach.

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College recently held a listening session to gather community input on micro credentials, degree programs, and preferred delivery methods.

The college remains the only tribal institution offering programs in equine studies and sustainable energy technologies.

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, the college participated in the Tribal College Showcase, hosted by the North Dakota Indian Affairs Office and the North Dakota Tribal College System.

On social media, the college expressed gratitude for the opportunity to engage with peer institutions and share its story with state leadership.

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