The University of New Mexico is celebrating National Native American Heritage Month, recognizing the significant contributions of First Americans to the United States.

According to UNM News, the celebration began in 1915 as a one-day event initiated by Arthur C. Parker, Ph.D., a Seneca Indian and director of the Museum of Arts and Science in Rochester, N.Y., who encouraged the Boy Scouts of America to declare a day for First Americans.

In 1990, President George H. W. Bush designated November as National Native American Heritage Month.

This year’s theme, as stated by UNM News, is 250 years and beyond: Building a culture of service in Indian Country, which honors cultural history, celebrates the present, and looks to the future.

The Center for Native Environmental Health Equity at UMN has partnered with three Indigenous communities for research: Navajo – Tachee/Blue Gap Community; Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe – Missouri Breaks Research Industries, Inc.; and Apsáalooke - Crow Environmental Health Steering Committees.

UNM offers student services and programs to support Native student recruitment and retention. Established in the 1980-1981 academic year, American Indian Student Services provides a range of support programs.

The Department of Native American Studies is dedicated to Indigenous academic scholarship and research excellence, offering degrees at the doctoral, master's, bachelor's, and minor levels, including an accelerated online bachelor's program.

The department is committed to educating students and the public about the Native experience, with a focus on the complex history and intercultural heritage of New Mexico and the United States.

The Indigenous Nations Library Program supports Indigenous learning and scholarship, aiming to empower individuals as agents of change by providing culturally safe learning environments, relevant information services, and a scholarly community.

Established in 2004 by Native education faculty, the Institute for American Indian Education addresses the need for more Native American teachers and improved American Indian education. In 2017, collaboration with the Department of Native American Studies began to revitalize the institute.

The Institute’s mission is to enhance intergenerational well-being and educational outcomes for Indigenous Peoples by developing educational professionals through community engagement and partnerships.

The Institute for American Indian Research advances Native and Indigenous education, research, and service at UNM, hosting events that promote Indigenous nation-building and community organizing.

The UNM HSC Center for Native Environmental Health Equity Research uses sustainable, culturally informed practices to improve environmental health literacy, build tribal research capacity, and engage communities.

The Center has partnered with three Indigenous communities for this research: Navajo – Tachee/Blue Gap Community; Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe – Missouri Breaks Research Industries, Inc.; and Apsáalooke - Crow Environmental Health Steering Committees.

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