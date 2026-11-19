Native Women's Equal Pay Day, observed on November 19, highlights the wage disparities faced by Native American and Alaska Native women.

The Institute for Women's Policy Research published Missing Data, Measurable Inequity: The Wage Gap Facing American Indian and Alaska Native Women.

The study finds that the wage gap between American Indian and Alaska Native women and White men varies by state, from 48.5 percent in Louisiana to 78.3 percent in Pennsylvania.

In California, which has the largest Indigenous population, the wage gap is 56.6 percent.

In Alaska, where Indigenous people make up one-fifth of the population, American Indian and Alaska Native women earn 67.8 percent of what White men earn.

Sixteen states lack sufficient data to reliably calculate the earnings ratio for this group.

According to the Society Advancing Hispanics/Chicanos & Native Americans in Science, workplaces should recognize Indigenous women's contributions.

SACNAS reports that in 2025, Indigenous women working full-time, year-round earned 62 cents for every dollar paid to white, non-Hispanic men.

Including part-time and part-year workers, this figure drops to 57 cents.

The day underscores the need for fair compensation, economic opportunity, and equal pay. The National Women's Law Center emphasizes that closing the wage gap requires ongoing attention, accountability, and action (2025 Wage Gap Data, September 2026).

Native Women’s Equal Pay Day marks how far into the year Native American and Alaska Native women must work to match the previous year’s earnings of non-Hispanic white men.

In recent years, Native women earn an average of 58 cents for every dollar paid to non-Hispanic white men, with the gap widening to 52 or 53 cents in some cases.

Over a 40-year career, this wage gap can result in cumulative losses of $1 million to $1.27 million.

The National Indigenous Women's Resource Center reports that Native women face the widest pay gap among all groups of women in the United States.

According to MomsRising, these disparities undermine Native women's ability to afford necessities, build generational wealth, and maintain safety and sovereignty.

Most Native mothers are primary breadwinners, so wage disparities significantly impact household financial security.

Native Women's Equal Pay Day takes place during Native American Heritage Month.

Advocates and researchers cite systemic inequities, geographic barriers, limited economic opportunities in Tribal communities, and disparities in workplace protections and safety as contributing factors.

Organizations such as Equal Pay Today and the National Congress of American Indians provide data, facilitate discussions, and highlight policy priorities related to economic security and Tribal sovereignty.

× Expand Created with Datawrapper

×

×