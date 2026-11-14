Innovation, Challenge, and Space Apps

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration is inviting everyone to celebrate a historic milestone for Voyager 1 as the spacecraft reaches the "one light-day" mark.

This means it is now 16 billion miles from Earth, the same distance that light travels in a single day.

NASA is encouraging people on social media to share their own light with the universe on the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 17.

You can join in by using your phone or a flashlight to shine a special Voyager signal into the night sky.

Last week, NASA held its first aerospace tech exhibition. Max Power highlighted America’s leadership in space, aeronautics, and technology at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

At the exhibition, NASA opened astronaut applications, announced a $1 million competition for new Moon Base technology ideas, and revealed the X-70 Fractal, an experimental aircraft that could change crewed flight.

This weekend, NASA is hosting the Space Apps Challenge.

The NASA Space Apps Challenge website says the competition welcomes anyone interested in space and science to solve real-world problems. People of all ages, skill levels, and backgrounds can join.

If you want to use NASA data to explore the Moon, learn about Earth, or study the universe, you can join NASA on November 14–15 and use open data to create ideas and tools for real-world problems.

The NASA Moon Base Student Challenge is a $1 million competition where students can share their ideas for a future Moon base.

U.S. high school and college student teams are asked to solve real engineering problems for the Artemis missions and for building a long-term human presence on the Moon.

NASA’s Moon Base Program Manager, Carlos García-Galán, spoke about the challenge during the Max Power event at Kennedy Space Center.

The competition, part of a new era in science, invites student teams from U.S. high schools and colleges to design Moon Base concepts. It runs from November 2026 to May 2027.

According to a NASA press release, the Moon Base Challenge addresses authentic environmental and mission design parameters for life and operations on the lunar surface.

The deliverables reflect industry skills – such as trade studies, concept proposals, and stakeholder briefings – allowing participants across technical, vocational, and various academic tracks to build career-relevant skills without requiring prior specialized engineering or technical experience.

In the first round, teams submit a five- to seven-page concept paper and a design diagram by February 22.

NASA will select up to 100 finalist teams on March 11, and they will receive cash prizes.

Finalists then have until April 19 to submit a pitch video (up to 10 minutes) and a slide deck for review by NASA leaders and space industry judges.

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