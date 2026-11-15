Rock Your Mocs Day Celebrates Indigenous Heritage and Tribal Identity

November 15 marks Rock Your Mocs Day, during which the U.S. Department of the Interior recognizes Native people nationwide as they wear moccasins to honor their culture and heritage. (Photo credit, Outisnn - Own work, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=20547775)

A few years ago, the National Park Service reported inviting Indigenous employees, volunteers, and park visitors to participate by wearing moccasins and sharing posts on social media.

Established in 2011, this grassroots movement aims to inspire cultural pride among American Indians and Alaska Natives, highlight tribal identity, and promote diversity.

Moccasins represent more than footwear; they embody generations of artistry and tradition.

Designs differ among tribal communities, each reflecting unique stories of identity and history.

The Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum recently shared images of moccasins from its collection and gift shop in recognition of Native American Heritage Month.

Now recognized globally, Rock Your Mocs provides an opportunity to unite and celebrate tribal individuality through the wearing of moccasins.

The Bright Path Strong website recently published a map illustrating that, while all Native American tribes wore some form of moccasin, styles and purposes varied by tribe.

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