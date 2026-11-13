Tribal Colleges Showcase Impact

Sitting Bull College recently announced its participation in the Tribal Colleges, Culture, and Community Showcase at the North Dakota State Capitol.

The event, hosted by the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission and sponsored by the North Dakota Tribal College System, brought together leaders and educators from all five of North Dakota's tribal colleges: Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College, Sitting Bull College, Cankdeska Cikana Community College, United Tribes Technical College, and Turtle Mountain College.

The afternoon included reflections on the progress of the tribal college system and the essential role these institutions play across the state.

Currently, North Dakota's tribal colleges serve over 3,000 students annually in certificate, bachelor's, and master's degree programs.

Speakers highlighted that the colleges are fully accredited by the same body as the North Dakota University System, contribute nearly $170 million to the state's economy, support 2,100 jobs, and retain graduates in their home communities at high rates.

A student from United Tribes Technical College described his educational journey, beginning with dual-enrollment credits and tribal arts classes in high school and advancing to practical skills such as welding under the guidance of supportive instructors.

He noted that tribal colleges provide unique cultural understanding, strong representation, and a sense of belonging often absent at mainstream universities.

Addressing the challenges of transitioning from reservation life to a larger city, he credited the close-knit community, small class sizes, and dedicated mentors for helping him overcome personal hardships and rebuild his confidence.

He concluded by emphasizing the enduring value of perseverance, stating that education serves as an anchor that cannot be taken away, offering mental strength and opportunities to uplift families and future generations.

Additionally, Oglala Lakota College announced that Dr. Whitnee Coy, Chair of Graduate Studies, will deliver three presentations at the 2026 Global Indigenous Studies from Multiple Perspectives Conference, hosted virtually by Indiana University Bloomington from November 13 to 15.

This international conference convenes scholars, educators, researchers, and Indigenous voices to share knowledge, explore diverse perspectives, and engage in discussions about Indigenous communities, education, leadership, and research.

Dr. Coy's participation underscores the significant work underway in OLC Graduate Studies and the institution's ongoing commitment to advancing Indigenous scholarship, culturally sustaining leadership, and community-centered education.

Coming up this week, student leaders at Navajo Technical University have organized an event to support student life, community outreach, cultural engagement, and campus wellness.

In celebration of Native American Week from November 16 to 20, NTU Peer Navigators have invited students, faculty, and staff to honor Native American heritage, culture, identity, and traditions.

Participants are encouraged to demonstrate cultural pride and foster community by joining daily themed dress-up days.

The week begins with Moccasin Day on Monday, followed by Jewelry Day on Tuesday, Clan T-shirt/Native T-shirt Day on Wednesday, and Traditional Attire Day on Thursday, concluding with Ribbon Skirt/Ribbon Shirt Day on Friday.

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