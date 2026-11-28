Applications are now open for the Summer 2027 Graduate Student Fellowships at Sandia National Laboratories.

The application deadline is November 30.

Sponsored by the Universities Research Association, the URA-Sandia Graduate Student Summer Fellowship offers selected fellows the opportunity to conduct research with Sandia mentors and technical staff.

Participants will develop professional skills, gain experience with advanced technologies, and collaborate with researchers nationwide.

Fellowship opportunities are available in bioscience, computing and information science, engineering science, Earth science, materials science, nanodevices and microsystems, radiation science, electrical science, and high-energy density science.

Prairie View A&M University reported $61 million in FY2026 research expenditures, a 17% increase over the previous year.

This milestone highlights the university's commitment to expanding research opportunities and fostering collaborations that address real-world challenges.

The achievement is especially notable as Prairie View A&M celebrates its 150th anniversary.

Continued research growth supports PVAMU’s progress toward Carnegie R1 classification and demonstrates its dedication to innovation.

The University of Texas at San Antonio announced that its McNair Scholars Program received top honors at the 40th annual conference of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities.

Seniors Alexandra Rodriguez Vega, Christopher Sauceda, Fiona Valorz, and Jibel Mendez were selected to present their undergraduate research at the HACU conference in Chula Vista, California.

The program earned all three top awards in the undergraduate research poster competition: 1st Place, Alexandra Rodríguez Vega; 2nd Place, Chris Sauceda; and 3rd Place, Fiona Valorz.

The scholars were commended for their research presentations and for representing the program and university with dedication and professionalism.

These achievements reflect the scholars' diligence, curiosity, and persistence as they develop as researchers and future graduate students.

The Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccalaureate Achievement Program is a federally funded U.S. Department of Education initiative that prepares low-income, first-generation college students and students from underrepresented backgrounds for doctoral study.

Named in honor of astronaut and physicist Dr. Ronald E. McNair, the program operates on more than 200 college campuses nationwide.

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