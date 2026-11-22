The Society for Advancement of Chicanos and Native Americans in Science (SACNAS) is recognizing Native voices, experiences, and contributions that continue to strengthen the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) community.

This week, SACNAS continued its Native American Heritage Month member highlights by featuring a graduate student at Cornell University’s Cornell AgriTech.

She described how SACNAS has helped her find community, connect with mentors who understand her experiences, and envision a place for herself in science.

The graduate student also explained that academia can be challenging to navigate and having mentors who understand both academic and cultural dimensions has been grounding and encouraging.

She emphasized the importance of having role models who reflect her cultural background and can speak from lived experience.

Last week, SACNAS highlighted a graduate student in chemical engineering at the University of California, Santa Barbara. She reported that, while navigating higher education, she struggled to find individuals who resonated with her roots.

Upon connecting with SACNAS, she experienced a sense of belonging as a Mexican and Native American woman in STEM.

Membership in SACNAS motivates her to persist and pave the way for future scientists with similar backgrounds, so they recognize that they belong.

During the first week of Native American Heritage Month, SACNAS featured a graduate student at the University of Michigan majoring in chemistry.

When asked, “How has SACNAS impacted your academic career journey?” she responded that SACNAS was the first conference where she felt able to truly express herself, present her research in Native attire, and demonstrate that her identity is a source of pride in STEM.

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