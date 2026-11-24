IEEE recently announced the recipient of the Presidents' Scholarship, which is administered by IEEE Educational Activities and supported by donors to the IEEE Foundation.

Sydney West, a second-year mechanical engineering student at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, designed and constructed Cnidaria, a remotely operated underwater vehicle.

She characterizes Cnidaria as a system of systems, integrating off-the-shelf components with custom hardware and software that she independently designed, developed, and integrated.

The vehicle is equipped with computer vision software for classifying Hawaiian coral species, a water sampling system, and sensors that collect real-time oceanographic data.

Since initially presenting her project at the 2025 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair, West has advanced Cnidaria from a beta prototype to a fully operational version 1.0.

The scholarship has supported her pursuit of an engineering degree and facilitated professional experience as a student engineering assistant at the University of Hawaiʻi Applied Research Laboratory.

Her forthcoming plans include additional sea trials, further technical enhancements, and expanded applications of marine robotics in ocean research.