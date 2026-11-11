Service, Sacrifice, and Resilience

The American Indian Center of Arkansas announced that it is marking Veterans Day on November 11.

The center is highlighting the Modern Warriors of World War I Project.

This historical initiative pays tribute to Native Americans who served the United States during the war.

The Center's social media post notes that more than 12,000 Native Americans served in World War I.

The Center's research effort aims to preserve their names, histories, military records, and personal accounts so their service and contributions are remembered.

Many stories have never been told

Numerous social media accounts recognized Native Americans who have served.

During the Vietnam War, more than 42,000 Native Americans served, with approximately 90 percent volunteering rather than being drafted.

An estimated 350,000 Native Americans enlisted during World War II.

About 44,000 to 45,000 served during the conflict, including nearly 800 women.

Code Talkers played a big role in military communications

According to one source, the most widely recognized Native American service members are the Navajo Code Talkers.

Their code, based on the Navajo language, was never deciphered by Japanese forces. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs also highlighted the 400 Navajo Code Talkers on social media.

U.S. Marines such as Private First Class Preston Toledo and Private First Class Frank Toledo transmitted battlefield messages through a code that remained unbroken by enemy forces.

Serving others doesn't stop with military service

The Nisqually Indian Tribe announced that health and wellness services will be closed on Wednesday, November, in observance of Veterans Day.

According to the announcement, approximately 19 percent of Native Americans have served in the military, compared to about 14 percent of individuals from other ethnic groups.

Ms. Veteran America, an advocacy and awareness event, is featuring Libby Neugin in a Native American History Month Spotlight.

Neugin served in the Navy from 2001 to 2005.

She was a Hospital Corpsman, working in same-day surgery, laboratory services and hospital security.

After her military service, Neugin continued her federal career.

She is currently employed by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

As Vice Commander of the Cherokee Nation Veterans Color Guard and a member of the Native American Women Warriors, she continues to support her community.

Sacrifice, culture, and grit

Native American Women Warriors recently took part in a ceremony honoring veterans.

The organization assisted with the Color Guard detail at the Onslow Veterans Pow Wow in North Carolina.

They also attended an event at the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington D.C.

The association stated that it was an honor to stand alongside fellow veterans and Indigenous communities to celebrate service, sacrifice, culture, and resilience.