The Advancing Indigenous Science and Engineering Society has announced that 200 students will be selected for the AISES in Cultivating Leadership Opportunities and Uplifting Digital Skills (CLOUDS) program, which is supported by Adobe.

This no-cost, transformative program offers Adobe Digital Academy Courses that complement Adobe products, as well as quarterly webinars and talking circles.

Challenge winners are awarded scholarships in recognition of their achievements, a one-year Adobe software license, up to 12 complimentary Adobe digital certificates, experiential learning opportunities, peer-to-peer product development, and mentorship from previous program participants.

Tribal college and university students are eligible to compete for scholarships, blankets, and cash prizes in the new Student Blanket Design Contest, which opened on November 15.

Prizes for the 2026 contest include a $5,000 scholarship and $2,000 cash for first place, a $2,500 scholarship and $500 cash for second place, and a $1,500 scholarship and $250 cash for third place.

The American Indian College Fund, in partnership with Pendleton Woolen Mills, announced that the first-place winner's design will be distributed internationally on products and added to Pendleton’s American Indian College Fund wool blanket collection.

The other top two designers will also receive scholarships and cash prizes.

This contest highlights the work of emerging artists attending tribal colleges and universities (TCUs) by incorporating their designs into the established brand’s wool blanket line.

Pendleton has partnered with the College Fund since 1995, providing over $1.5 million in scholarship support for American Indian and Alaska Native students at TCUs.

TCUs, which are primarily located on Indian reservations and in remote rural areas, serve as essential pathways to higher education, career advancement, and the preservation of Indigenous knowledge within their communities.

The College Fund awards millions of dollars to thousands of TCU students annually; the blanket design contest scholarships further enhance this support while promoting Native art, culture, and narratives.

American Indian and Alaska Native students enrolled at TCUs may submit up to two designs, with a submission deadline of January 15, 2027.

The 2025 Tribal College Blanket Design contest winner, Belle Brings Plenty (Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe), is a 2025 graduate of United Tribes Technical College who created the Journey blanket in memory of her late brother, Cole Brings Plenty.

Featuring geometric shapes characteristic of traditional Lakóta artwork, the dragonfly at the center of the blanket represents healing medicine.

The American Indian College Fund has been the nation’s largest charity supporting Native higher education for 37 years.

The College Fund also supports a range of programs at the nation’s 34 accredited tribal colleges and universities, which are situated on or near Indian reservations, ensuring that students have the necessary resources to graduate and achieve career success.

The College Fund consistently receives high ratings from independent charity evaluators, including a four-star rating from Charity Navigator. w up, noting that her binational upbringing has shaped her academic and leadership development.

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