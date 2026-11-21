The Native Forward Scholars Fund honors rich histories, cultures, and traditions while celebrating Native scholars’ achievements as they become the next generation of Tribal leaders, innovators, and changemakers.

Bay Mills Community College, along with other tribal colleges and universities, is commemorating Native American Heritage Month.

The schedule of events have included cultural presentations, a Veterans Day ceremony, language classes, workshops, and additional activities.

Indigenous high school students recently participated in the AZ Colleges Virtual Tour, engaging with representatives from Diné College, Tohono O'odham Community College, and Scottsdale Community College.

Throughout the tour, students received information about admissions and enrollment, resources for Indigenous students, student support services, and the advantages of attending each institution.

The virtual event provided opportunities for students to ask questions, compare college options, and explore future pathways alongside parents, guardians, counselors, and educators.

Additionally, Diné College hosted over 50 high school students for a campus tour, offering insights into college life.

The college's Recruitment Team and Dual Credit Program attended a high school district college fair at the Phoenix Indian Center to share opportunities for prospective students to begin their studies at Diné College.

The team also collaborated with the Phoenix Indian Center for a virtual presentation highlighting Diné College.

The Jeannette Rankin Foundation, recognized for its 50-year commitment to education, participated as an exhibitor at the recent Scholarship Day event at Aaniiih Nakoda College.

The foundation provided a tribal scholar grant designed to support female students aged 25 and older in pursuing education at tribal colleges.

During Scholarship Day, financial aid staff assisted students in identifying scholarships, completing applications, and addressing inquiries.

Blackfeet Community College recently organized a Career Fair, presenting students with career opportunities, internships, and connections to local and regional employers.

At the event, students engaged with employers, explored career paths, and established professional connections to support their future endeavors.

Exhibitors included the National Park Service, CoreCivic, Town Pump, Blackfeet Care Center, Tribal Health Services, and Blackfeet Community College programs.

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