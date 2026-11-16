In October, the American Indian Higher Education Consortium held its annual conference, featuring an esports tournament that brought together tribal college and university teams.

During the event, the consortium announced that Leech Lake Tribal College and Navajo Technical University were selected to receive U.S. Department of Energy funding to expand workforce development.

Over the past five years, nearly 3,000 students have graduated from tribal colleges and universities, pursuing careers in high-demand fields such as health, education, and construction.

In recognition of Native American Heritage Month, the consortium is highlighting workforce development at tribal colleges and universities through social media, featuring students’ educational journeys, career goals, and achievements.

For example, George Elk Shoulder III is enrolled in the carpentry program at Little Priest Tribal College and plans to graduate in spring 2027 to pursue a career in construction.

By the end of the spring semester, Gary Dawes Jr. expects to complete the highway construction program at Little Big Horn College and earn a heavy equipment/CDL certification.

Aeriann Silas, with a background in manufacturing, is pursuing a CNC Machinist/Residential Building program at the College of Menominee Nation.

Inspired by a Facebook advertisement, she aims to build her own home and assist her cousin in constructing homes for elders.

Madison Oates has also shown a strong interest in carpentry and building.

After graduating in spring 2027, Oates plans to open a home repair and welding business. She is currently enrolled in the Industrial Trades program at Aaniiih Nakoda College.

Whether you are earning a Heavy Equipment/CDL Certification at Little Big Horn College, pursuing a CNC Machinist or Residential Building certification at the College of Menominee Nation, or studying carpentry at Little Priest Tribal College, tribal college and university workforce programs prepare students for careers.

According to the American Indian Higher Education Consortium, these programs also strengthen tribal nations by developing local talent, supporting economic growth, and expanding community opportunities.

Tribal colleges and universities provide instruction in high-demand job skills and contribute to economic growth through industries such as construction, business entrepreneurship, nursing, and information technology.

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