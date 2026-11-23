Saginaw Chippewa Tribal College announced that the Michigan College Access Network has recognized it with the Masters in Momentum Award.

This honor reflects the college’s dedication to student success, removing barriers to higher education, and expanding opportunities for academic and career achievement.

The college congratulated its faculty, staff, leadership, and community for empowering students and making a lasting impact.

The institution expressed gratitude for being recognized for advancing student persistence and supporting students on their path to success.

Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College announced an expanded partnership with Northern Michigan University through a sixth articulation agreement.

This agreement creates a pathway for students to earn a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies and Sustainability.

Students who complete an Associate of Science in Environmental Science–Sustainability Emphasis at the community college may transfer all 62 credits to the university’s bachelor’s program, pending admission.

This arrangement lowers educational costs, reduces credit loss, and shortens time to degree completion.

Students begin at the community college, building a foundation in environmental science, sustainability, policy, justice, economics, and culture.

After earning an associate degree, they continue at the university to further study sustainable food systems, energy, water resources, culture, and related topics.

At the 2026 Advancing Indigenous Science and Engineering Society (AISES) Conference, Haskell Indian Nations University announced its support for 13 students from Environmental Science and Indigenous and American Indian Studies programs to attend.

Haskell students participated in Indigenous career fairs with vendors from Research 1 universities, Tribal Colleges and Universities, and major industries and corporations.

Students secured internships, graduate school opportunities, and future employment, and attended academic sessions across multiple disciplines.

The conference focused on education, professional development, and workforce development, drawing Indigenous students, educators, professionals, tribal nations and enterprises, universities, corporations, and government agencies.

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