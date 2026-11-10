TCUs Expand Environ. Sci. Education and Water Research Initiatives

Oglala Lakota College announced on social media that it will hold an information session for prospective students of its new Master of Science in Environmental Science on November 10.

The program's inaugural cohorts are scheduled to begin in January 2027.

In October, Oglala Lakota College reported that the Higher Learning Commission's Institutional Actions Council officially approved the college's request to offer a Master of Science in Environmental Science.

According to the press release, this achievement represents an advancement in expanding graduate education and creating new opportunities for students and the Lakota Nation.

The newly approved 36-credit-hour master's program is designed to prepare future leaders to address critical ecological and regional challenges.

The college recognized the Math, Science, and Technology Department for its essential contribution to the development of this program.

Oglala Lakota College is a public tribal land-grant institution chartered by the Oglala Sioux Tribal Council in 1971.

Serving the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation and surrounding areas, the college offers educational opportunities that integrate Lakota culture and values to prepare students for employment and leadership in a diverse society.

Navajo Technical University recently hosted the 5th Annual Water Symposium as part of the Navajo Technical University–New Mexico Tech–Navajo Nation Water Purification Project.

The event included interactive booths from partner organizations such as the University of New Mexico, New Mexico State University, DigDeep, and the Navajo Water Rights Commission.

Attendees participated in hands-on hydrology activities and engaged in hydrology quizzes focused on the significance of water in local communities.

According to a social media post by Navajo Technical University, the symposium brought together high school students from across the Navajo Nation.

More than 100 participants attended, including educators from the Four Corners region.

Throughout the event, students demonstrated technical skills through activities such as drafting topographic maps, charting elevation profiles, plotting water tables, analyzing chemical contamination, and conducting water-quality testing.

Attendees also completed an interactive hydrology quiz and participated in a water filtration challenge.

Additionally, students visited informational booths hosted by the NTU Biology program, the New Mexico Rural Water Association, the New Mexico Mineral Museum, and other organizations to explore future opportunities.

Recognition and prizes were awarded to participants who completed booth visits and the filtration challenge.

Dr. Chhabilal Regmi, assistant professor of environmental science and mentor to N4WPP student researchers, organized the event.

Coaches from each high school provided support throughout the day to ensure efficient operations.

NTU Recruitment arranged a campus tour, during which attendees, guided by NTU staff and students, visited the trades building and fabrication lab, attended presentations, and participated in interactive demonstrations that emphasized the university's commitment to innovation, technology, and scientific discovery.