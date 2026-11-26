As a child, José Cuauhtémoc Meléndez, widely recognized as "Bill" Melendez, aspired to become an engineer but was unable to pursue this path due to the Great Depression.

His middle name is derived from the Aztec ruler of Tenochtitlan from 1520 to 1521, the last Aztec Emperor. (https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Teopanzolco_(cropped).jpg)

Ahead of the 60th anniversary of a Charlie Brown cartoon, Hip Latina featured a story about one of America's most renowned animators.

In response, an artist commented that they finally understood why their uncle valued his cartoon collection so highly.

Another individual who grew up watching Peanuts and Looney Tunes expressed that the post moved them to tears.

Many commenters expressed gratitude to the animator for enriching the world with beauty and enjoyment.

Some recalled noticing the name Melendez in the credits and being curious about its origin.

Several remarks highlighted the enduring excitement Melendez continues to inspire.

Others appreciated that Cuauhtémoc's story is preserved alongside Snoopy, the Peanuts gang, and other iconic animated works.

One Latina artist shared that she draws inspiration from figures like Melendez as she strives to make her own impact.

Seeing his name in the credits as a child motivated her to pursue drawing and believe in her own creative potential.

Although she does not work in animation, she noted that many children begin their artistic journeys by drawing cartoons.

A brief video in the post emphasized that José Cuauhtémoc Meléndez, also known as "Bill" Melendez, was a pivotal figure in animation and the creative force behind Peanuts.

Melendez provided the voice for Snoopy and several other characters, bringing them to life.

Born in Hermosillo, Mexico, Melendez immigrated to the United States with his family at the age of twelve.

He spent his free time sketching animals and people. Although he initially aspired to become an engineer, the Great Depression prevented him from pursuing this career.

After a friend encouraged him to present his drawings to Walt Disney, he was hired by Walt Disney Studios.

During his tenure at the studio, Melendez contributed to films such as "Pinocchio," "Fantasia," "Dumbo," and "Bambi" in the 1940s.

He requested to be credited as Cuauhtémoc Melendez, but Disney considered the name too lengthy and instead credited him as Bill Melendez.

Due to disputes over wages and animator rights, Melendez participated in a strike against Disney and left the company in 1941 to join Leon Schlesinger Productions, which was later acquired by Warner Bros.

In this new position, Melendez began animating well-known characters such as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Porky Pig.

In 1948, he left Warner Brothers to join United Productions of America, a studio specializing in animation for commercial advertisements.

While working on a Ford commercial featuring "Peanuts" characters in the late 1950s, he met Charles Schulz, the creator of the "Peanuts" comic strip, initiating a lifelong collaboration.

Melendez established Bill Melendez Productions in 1964. The following year, he, Schulz, and Lee Mendelson produced the first "Peanuts" television special, "A Charlie Brown Christmas."

Though Schultz believed Snoopy shouldn't speak English, Melendez disagreed and dubbed nonsense words and gibberish in his own voice, speeding it up to create "Snoopy's" voice.

Melendez went on to animate 70 "Peanuts" productions and specials, even after Schultz's death, including "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" and "This is America, Charlie Brown," and became the official voice for Snoopy and Woodstock.

In addition to his "Peanuts" work, Melendez also animated comic strip characters, including Cathy and Garfield.

Melendez died in 2008 at 91, leaving behind an everlasting legacy that he considered "a happy accident in American animation."

Now, anytime you see Snoopy in cartoon clips, listen closely for the icon's voice. Snoopy is one of the most beloved characters in animation.