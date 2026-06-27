Amazon’s investment will positively impact India's economic growth

Amazon has announced plans to invest an additional $13 billion to expand AI and cloud infrastructure in India, taking its total investment in the country to $48 billion between 2026 and 2030.

In 2025, Amazon announced a $35 billion investment across all its businesses in India.

This additional $13 billion will expand AWS data center capacity in Mumbai and Hyderabad, giving startups, enterprises, and government organizations access to custom AI chips, managed AI services, secure and reliable cloud technologies, and developer tools to innovate faster, scale further, and serve customers globally.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy met Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on June 25 in New Delhi.

Jassy thanked Prime Minister Modi for his leadership and highlighted the growing importance of India, where Amazon operates several businesses, including ecommerce, AI and cloud, and entertainment, among others.

In addition to expanding AI and cloud infrastructure, Amazon will continue investing in the operations network powering its e-commerce and quick commerce business in India.

The company plans to launch more than 20 new fulfillment centers and over 100 new last-mile delivery stations this year alone, bringing faster deliveries to customers nationwide, especially in tier 3 and 4 cities.

Today, Amazon runs one of the largest, safest, fastest, and most reliable operations networks in India, which serves customers in every single community across the country.

Amazon also recently announced a program to provide a range of benefits to delivery associates across the country.

Initiatives include scholarships for the education of associates' children, enabling access to government benefits and financial inclusion programs, comprehensive insurance coverage, on-road safety measures, and more.

A portion of Amazon India's recently announced $300 million investment in operations and associate well-being will be directed towards strengthening and scaling these initiatives.

Amazon’s investment will positively impact India's economic growth and create hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Through 2030, the company will focus on AI-led digitization, export growth, and job creation.

The company has committed to supporting 3.8 million jobs, $80 billion in cumulative exports, enabling AI benefits for 15 million small businesses, and AI education for 4 million government school students.

Amazon is already the largest foreign investor in India, the largest enabler of ecommerce exports, and one of the biggest job creators in the country.

× Really enjoyed my meeting with Prime Minister @narendramodi about what’s ahead for Amazon in India.



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Shared that we’re investing $48 billion… pic.twitter.com/CSiwPTiEBh — Andy Jassy (@ajassy) June 25, 2026