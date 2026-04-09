Ghana Celebrates Astronaut Christina Koch’s Historic Artemis II Mission

Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama announced on social media that NASA Astronaut Christina Koch was an exchange student at the University of Ghana during the 1999/2000 academic year.

In his post, "From the Lecture Halls of Legon to the Moon: Celebrating Christina Koch," President Mahama joined the University of Ghana and the nation in honoring Koch’s historic selection for the Artemis II mission.

He wrote, "Her time at Legon was not just a passing visit. She truly immersed herself in our culture and heritage. By studying the History of Ghana, the History of Africa, Rural Sociology, Music, and even Twi for Beginners, she built a foundation of global citizenship right here in Accra."

Mahama added that Koch’s gesture of hoisting the Ghanaian flag in space was deeply meaningful for Ghanaians, demonstrating that the friendships and lessons from Legon endure, even in space.

Christina Koch’s journey from the University of Ghana to space exploration inspires young Ghanaians and highlights the role of our educational institutions in shaping global leaders. President Mahama concluded,

"On behalf of a proud nation, I wish Christina Koch and the entire Artemis II crew Godspeed on your return journey to Earth. May your success continue to inspire generations across Ghana, Africa, and the world to believe that no height is too high."

NASA's Artemis II mission, launched April 1 from Kennedy Space Center, included Commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, mission specialist Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen.

The crew completed the first crewed lunar flyby since 1972, reaching 250,000 miles from Earth.

They have shared close-up photos of the Moon, Earthset views, and the Milky Way.

Splashdown is scheduled for 5 p.m. PDT Friday near San Diego, marking the mission’s most challenging reentry phase at 25,000 mph.

Koch’s photo with the Ghanaian flag against Earth has stirred national pride, linking her Legon experience to this lunar milestone as the world awaits their safe return and the path to Artemis III’s 2027 landing.

Christina Koch (University of Ghana alum from ~2000) flew the Ghana flag during her record 328-day mission in 2019-2020. She shared it from her crew cabin with Earth in view.

× From the Lecture Halls of Legon to the Moon: Celebrating Christina Koch



I join the University of Ghana and the entire nation in celebrating NASA Astronaut Christina Koch on her historic membership of the Artemis II mission.



It is a point of immense pride to learn that… pic.twitter.com/GYipAIYAfq — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) April 9, 2026