Inspiring Africa’s Next Generation of Scientists and Engineers

Africa Dotcom has announced that it will cohost a special event for the 25th annual Student Sponsorship Program of South Africa, aimed at inspiring the next generation of scientists and engineers in Africa.

The anniversary event will feature former NASA astronauts, including Charles Bolden, Joan Higginbotham, Frederick D. Gregory, Robert Curbeam, Robert Satcher, Bernard A. Harris Jr., and Winston E. Scott. These former NASA astronauts have worked as scientists, technologists, engineers, and mathematicians.

The "Meet the Astronauts" event is scheduled for March 18, 2025. Click here to register.

This inspiring occasion invites students, educators, and curious minds from across Africa and beyond to hear firsthand from pioneering astronauts who have made history in space exploration.

Cohosted by Africa.com and the Student Sponsorship Program of South Africa, "Meet the Astronauts" emphasizes the transformative power of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education and provides a unique opportunity to engage directly with some of the most accomplished astronauts of our time.

The live-streamed event is open to everyone and will feature engaging discussions about the astronauts' experiences in space, the challenges they overcame, and the critical role of STEM education in shaping the future of exploration.

Attendees can also submit questions, making this an interactive and inspiring experience.

Students, educators, curious minds, and technology enthusiasts are encouraged to participate in this historic event.

Whether you dream of becoming an astronaut, engineer, or scientist, "Meet the Astronauts" will inspire and empower you to reach for the stars.