Iyanu, the award-winning series, is out now!

Premiering on Cartoon Network and Max, the award-winning graphic novel comes to your screen with a gripping adventure for cartoon fans of all ages.

Lion Forge Entertainment produced the groundbreaking animated series based on the graphic novel Iyanu: Child of Wonder by Roye Okupe and Godwin Akpan, published by YouNeek Studios and Dark Horse Comics.

Brandon Easton adapted the first two episodes, which were executive-produced by Dave Steward II and others.

Growing up in the forest, Iyanu often feels alone and cut off from other children, so she seeks companionship within the walls of the old city of Elu.

For 500 years, only elite warriors have been permitted to venture outside these walls. However, unrest brews within Elu, as a fierce debate has arisen among the citizens.

Some support the late Oba's desire to allow outsiders into the city, while others wish to maintain the separation from the outside world.

Following Oba Adeniyi's death, the Elu Mesi council of elders convenes to discuss the next steps.

Oba Adeniyi, the former king, sought a solution to the issue that now confronts his successor, Oba Adeyinka.

Priestess Olori, an Agon witch living in exile in the forest, has been caring for Iyanu, the child she found years ago.

Whenever Iyanu tries to ask Olori about her origins, Olori shuts down the conversation.

After defeating a beast in the Theater District of Elu, near where the old king is buried, Iyanu flees the courtyard.

Kanfo, an elder warrior, and his men pursue her, intending to arrest Olori, but Iyanu manages to escape.

She awakens in a mysterious forest and encounters a series of adventures, including charging rhinoceroses, mythical monsters, leopards, and wild dogs.

The first three episodes of the series are now streaming.

Last year, Lion Forge announced via social media that their series, Iyanu, will be coming to ITV. In a LinkedIn post, the company noted that this partnership is an exciting step towards sharing its vision of authentic storytelling with a global audience.

Iyanu, created by Nigerian filmmaker Roye Okupe and featuring an all-African voice cast, is based on Nigerian mythology and aims to inspire the next generation.

During New York Comic Con, Lion Forge Entertainment released the trailer for Iyanu, which adapts the graphic novel Iyanu: Child of Wonder, by Okupe and published by YouNeek Studios and Dark Horse Comics.

The trailer was unveiled during the panel titled "Iyanu: Lion Forge Brings African Fantasy to Cartoon Network." In the trailer, viewers are introduced to the stunning landscapes of Yorubaland, where the main characters, Iyanu and Biyi, are chased by a wild rhino.

Iyanu displays great courage and wisdom by stopping the rhino in its tracks and revealing her true identity as the chosen one.

Additionally, Brown Toy Box, a brand known for creating culturally relevant educational toys, has partnered with Lion Forge Entertainment for the animated series Iyanu. This collaboration will produce a line of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) kits and educational play products inspired by the series.

These products will help children explore STEAM concepts while engaging with the world of Iyanu.

Lion Forge Entertainment's 26-episode series will debut on Cartoon Network and Max this spring and stream on Showmax across 44 African countries.

The series follows Iyanu, a young orphan in the magical kingdom of Yorubaland. While she studies history and ancient arts, Iyanu longs for an ordinary life until a significant threat reveals her divine powers.

Alongside her new friends Biyi, Toye, and a magical leopard named Ekun, Iyanu embarks on a journey to uncover the source of this evil and unlock her true destiny. T

The character of Iyanu is voiced by Serah Johnson, alongside well-known Nollywood actors such as Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Stella Damasus, Blossom Chukwujekwu, and Shaffy Bello.