Jamaica Launches $545M AI Skills Program to Prepare for Digital Economy

In June 2026, the Jamaica Information Service announced a government initiative to use intelligence systems training to create opportunities for at-risk youth, mothers, and senior citizens.

Trevor Forrest, senior advisor in the Office of the Prime Minister, outlined this plan at the 11th Biennial Jamaica Diaspora Conference.

He explained that the Government Artificial Intelligence National Skills program aims to expand access to digital economy opportunities.

The $545 million initiative will provide skills certification, direct employment pathways, and participation stipends for at-risk youth.

The program specifically targets groups often excluded from technology-focused initiatives.

In July 2026, AI Jamaica reported that a University of Technology, Jamaica study found nearly all tertiary and secondary students, as well as most faculty, already use generative AI for schoolwork.

UTech is Jamaca's national science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) university.

UTech Jamaica reported on its website that new research from the University of Technology, Jamaica shows students are adopting artificial intelligence at much higher rates than faculty members and existing institutional policy frameworks can keep up with.

The findings were shared at an AI Symposium on AI Readiness in Higher Education, organised by the university’s College of Business and Management.

Among the main results, the study found that 100% of tertiary-level student participants and 96% of secondary students are already using generative AI tools for academic tasks. By comparison, only 46.3% of faculty members indicated they were aware of formal AI policies within their institutions.

UTech Jamaica noted that the study, titled “Artificial Intelligence Transformation in Jamaican Higher Education – Bridging Research, Policy, and Practice,” was carried out from October 2024 to June 2025 by Principal Investigator Paul Golding, professor of Information Systems at UTech, Jamaica, alongside co-investigator Dr. Tiou Clarke, lecturer in the College of Business and Management.

The study, the first of its kind in Jamaica, explored how AI—especially generative AI—is changing the country’s tertiary education sector and what this means for the future of work.

The Jamaica Gleaner's editorial board cited these findings to call for a national AI policy for schools, which is still pending.

The Jamaica Gleaner also reported in August that a Jamaican-developed platform had entered the market only weeks before the National Intelligence Task Force began public consultations on Jamaica’s first AI policy framework.

Anu El, founder of Crimson Tide AI Limited and developer of the OpenJM AI platform, told The Gleaner that whatever Google finds is what OpenJM will also find. Users can use the chatbot to store information, personalize interactions, and access tools designed to improve the reliability of responses and reduce hallucinations commonly associated with large language models.

A June 2026 labor market analysis identified 60,000 jobs at risk and 256,000 workers exposed to AI-driven changes, particularly in entry-level roles.

The Government Artificial Intelligence National Skills program is intended to deliver technology education and prepare more Jamaicans for digital economy careers.

Jamaica Artificial Intelligence Association, a non-profit focused on promoting AI awareness in Jamaica, reported in July that data centers in Trinidad and Tobago have sparked considerable discussion.

On one side, there is significant potential for economic development, while on the other, environmental concerns have been raised.

Trinidad and Tobago entered into a memorandum of understanding with U.S.-based companies Hummingbird and Ernst & Young to build large-scale data centers ranging from 150MW to 300MW.

At present, the country runs four to five telecom-grade data centers, which include an informatics data center located in central Trinidad.

× With both the national AI policy recommendations and the readiness assessment complete, Jamaica is advancing the development of its National AI Policy.Anchored in Vision 2030 and guided by UNESCO’s principles, the policy will be shaped through ongoing national dialogue. https://t.co/ohIw3Qcejl — JISNews (@JISNews) April 2, 2026

× On 1 April 2026, Jamaica 🇯🇲 took a remarkable step forward in advancing ethical and inclusive artificial intelligence (AI) governance through the official launch of the 🇺🇳🏛 UNESCO AI Readiness Assessment Methodology (RAM) for Jamaica. https://t.co/LJMxex32WJ — UNESCO Caribbean #Education #Sciences #Culture (@CaribbeanUnesco) April 8, 2026