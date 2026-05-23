Navigating the Future of Digital Careers

STEM City USA, a virtual workforce training platform, recently featured a serial entrepreneur who began her career as a chemist working with data.

She has since leveraged her expertise to launch businesses, including an artificial intelligence and information technology consulting firm.

As AI evolves, her company guides organizations in making informed technology decisions and executing large-scale projects. Recognizing retail as a key area of AI transformation, she also operates an online store.

During the "Retail & Digital Commerce Presentation Framework" workshop at the Service to Nation Virtual Career Fair, the entrepreneur outlined career opportunities in digital commerce.

She highlighted roles in online shopping, mobile apps, TikTok shops, Shopify stores, the Amazon marketplace, AI-powered shopping, personalized recommendations, and digital advertising.

The entrepreneur then discussed emerging retail technologies, including AI chatbots, smart inventory systems, predictive shopping trends, augmented reality for virtual try-on, furniture preview apps, automated warehouses, smart delivery systems, self-checkout, trend tracking, robotics, automation, and data analytics.

She emphasized that each technological advance creates new jobs, such as cybersecurity specialists and logistics experts for fulfillment centers.

Entry-level positions are accessible through certifications, a high school diploma, relevant experience, or on-the-job training, leading to roles like customer support specialist, digital marketing assistant, social media coordinator, warehouse technician, and retail sales technician.

Through her nonprofit focused on STEM, she also prepares individuals for technology careers such as AI prompt engineer, data analyst, cybersecurity analyst, UX/UI designer, e-commerce specialist, cloud support technician, web developer, and digital content creator.

These roles address areas including AI systems, customer data, security, user experience, infrastructure, and digital branding.

Looking ahead, she identifies high-growth careers in AI governance, virtual store design, retail automation, drone delivery, supply chain intelligence, metaverse commerce design, and digital brand strategy.

She notes that certifications such as Google IT Support, Meta Digital Marketing, and Shopify offer the fastest path into the workforce.

A recent report on Africa.com highlights how African creators are building lucrative careers from digital content.

One creator with 300,000 followers across YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook emphasized the importance of building personal connections with audiences.

He cautioned that while platforms offer monetization tools such as ad revenue and live-stream gifting, it is difficult to earn a sustainable income solely from content monetization. He recommends partnering with brands through engaging video content.

Another South African lifestyle creator with 100,000 followers shared that YouTube has been her primary growth driver and a supportive space for building community and experimenting with content.

She diversifies her income through sponsored content, YouTube membership, and AdSense, echoing the need for multiple revenue streams.

A social media strategist in the report noted that, unlike creators in North America, Europe, or Asia, African creators are not consistently compensated by platforms like TikTok and Instagram for their content’s views and engagement.

This disparity limits their growth, especially given limited resources and outdated technology.

The report on Africa.com identifies Mauritius, Kenya, Rwanda, South Africa, and Egypt as emerging digital leaders in Africa, supported by strong infrastructure, innovation, e-commerce, and regulation.

The report concludes that affordable smartphones and digital skills training will help global platforms push for fair compensation for creators.