AI Is Part of My Editorial Team. It Is Not the Author.

There is a growing debate about the use of artificial intelligence in writing, particularly when it comes to distinguishing between AI-generated content and AI-assisted content. As someone who has spent nearly 50 years in publishing, I find some of this discussion interesting because it often overlooks something that those of us who have worked in professional publishing have understood for generations. Good writing has rarely been the work of one person operating entirely alone.

Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with some of the finest writers, editors, researchers, and proofreaders in the business. They have helped me turn ideas into articles, speeches, columns, books, and communications that reflect my thinking and editorial objectives. Sometimes I have provided a detailed outline. Sometimes I have dictated my thoughts. On other occasions, I have presented a concept and worked with my editorial team to shape the final product.

The common denominator has always been that the ideas, the direction, and the final editorial judgment were mine. The team understood my voice, my objectives, and the message I wanted to communicate. Their job was not to replace my thinking but to help me express it more effectively.

So why should artificial intelligence be treated differently?

As far as I am concerned, artificial intelligence is simply another member of my editorial team. It is a powerful member, certainly, and one capable of working at a speed that would have been unimaginable when I entered publishing. But its role should be no different from that of the talented people who have helped me communicate throughout my professional life.

The distinction I make is between assistance and authorship.

If I originate an idea, develop the argument, establish the editorial direction, and use artificial intelligence to organize, refine, research, or improve the presentation, I consider that legitimate AI-assisted writing. I am still responsible for what appears under my name. I must review the facts, challenge the conclusions, and make certain that the final product communicates what I intended.

That is fundamentally different from asking artificial intelligence to originate an article, develop the entire argument, write the finished product, and publish it under my name without meaningful human involvement. I have a problem with that practice, particularly when readers are led to believe the work represents the independent thinking and judgment of a human author.

I am not opposed to AI-generated content. There are legitimate uses for it, and I expect those uses to expand. But when content is substantially generated by artificial intelligence without human editorial direction and judgment, it should be identified as such. Readers deserve to understand what they are reading and who, or what, is responsible for creating it.

Consider something as ordinary as writing an email. I may dictate a message into my computer, explain what I want to communicate, and ask AI to organize the language, correct the grammar, or make the message more concise. The message remains mine because the thinking and intent originated with me. The technology simply helped me communicate more efficiently.

Now consider a more complex editorial assignment. I may spend an hour explaining my position on workforce development, artificial intelligence, or education. I may provide historical context, personal observations, and specific arguments that I want readers to consider. AI can help organize that material into a coherent article, just as an editor has done for me throughout my career. But I still have to read it, question it, correct it, and ultimately decide whether it represents my position.

There is another important consideration. Artificial intelligence can produce writing that sounds convincing while containing factual errors, unsupported conclusions, or arguments that the author never intended to make. That is why editorial oversight becomes more important, not less important, as these tools become more capable.

A polished sentence is not necessarily an accurate sentence. A well-organized argument is not necessarily a sound argument. And an article that sounds like me is not necessarily an article that represents what I believe.

That is where human responsibility must remain central to the process.

I also believe we should be careful about creating standards that discourage people from using technology to improve their ability to communicate. For generations, professional writers have benefited from editors and researchers. Executives have relied on communications professionals. Authors have worked with collaborators. We have generally judged the finished work by the quality of its ideas, the integrity of its presentation, and the responsibility of the person whose name appears on it.

Artificial intelligence should not suddenly invalidate that tradition.

What matters is whether the human author has made a meaningful intellectual contribution and accepted responsibility for the finished product. That includes the obligation to verify information, exercise independent judgment, and disclose AI involvement when its role goes beyond assistance into substantive content generation.

As publishers, educators, and business leaders, we need to develop standards that recognize these distinctions. Simply labeling every piece of writing touched by artificial intelligence as AI-generated does not accurately describe the creative process. At the same time, pretending that entirely machine-generated work represents independent human authorship undermines the trust that publishing depends upon.

I have spent much of my professional life helping people communicate their achievements, ideas, and aspirations. I have seen technologies change how we produce publications, distribute information, and reach audiences. Each generation of technology has changed the mechanics of publishing, but none has eliminated the need for editorial integrity.

Artificial intelligence will change the publishing industry. In many respects, it already has. I welcome that change because I believe it can make thoughtful people more productive and give more individuals the ability to communicate ideas that might otherwise remain unheard.

But I do not believe technology should relieve us of the responsibility to think.

My standard is straightforward. If the idea is mine, the intellectual direction is mine, and the final editorial judgment is mine, I have no objection to using artificial intelligence as part of the team that helps bring that work to publication.

If artificial intelligence does the thinking, develops the message, and produces the finished work without meaningful human participation, then we should have the integrity to tell readers that.

After nearly 50 years in publishing, I have no intention of abandoning the editorial team that has helped me throughout my career. I am simply adding a new member.

And like every other member of that team, artificial intelligence works for the editor, not the other way around.