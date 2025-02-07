AI, the Metaverse, and the Future of Black Innovation: The Moment is Now

For over 132 years, The Afro-American has been more than a newspaper—it’s been a witness to history, a voice for our community, and a champion for change. We’ve reported on revolutions, from civil rights to Black Wall Street, from the first Black astronauts to today’s Black STEM innovators. And now, we’re standing at the precipice of another revolution—one that will define our future: AI and the Metaverse.

If you’ve been paying attention, you already know that artificial intelligence is transforming industries at a rapid pace. The Metaverse is changing how we interact, learn, and conduct business. But here’s the real question: Will Black communities be at the forefront of this transformation, or will we be left behind?

This isn’t just about technology. It’s about ownership, opportunity, and power.

BEYA, STEM City, and the Black Digital Renaissance

At The Chicken Box, our weekly digital conversation platform powered by The Afro, we recently had an insightful discussion with Tyrone Taborn—the visionary behind US Black Engineer Magazine, STEM City USA, and the BEYA STEM Conference. If you don’t know BEYA, now is the time to learn.

BEYA, happening next week right here in Baltimore, is the premier gathering of Black STEM professionals in the country. For nearly 40 years, it has been a place where Black engineers, scientists, and technologists come together to exchange ideas, build relationships, and create pathways to success.

This year, the conversation is centered around AI and the Metaverse. Why? Because these aren’t just passing trends. They are reshaping the way we do business, educate our children, and access healthcare.

Tyrone didn’t just talk about the future—he’s building it. His STEM City Baltimore initiative, part of STEM City USA, is creating a digital world where Black professionals, students, and businesses can thrive. It’s not just a virtual reality experiment; it’s a blueprint for Black innovation in the digital age.

The Metaverse Is More Than an Idea—It’s a Necessity

Many people hear “Metaverse” and think of video games or something out of science fiction. But let me tell you—this is real, and it’s happening now.

The Metaverse is an interactive, immersive digital environment where businesses are setting up shop, colleges are holding classes, and professionals are networking like never before. Companies are already investing billions into this new digital economy, and the opportunities are endless.

Imagine HBCUs creating fully immersive campuses in the Metaverse, giving students access to world-class education from anywhere. Imagine Black-owned businesses operating in a digital marketplace that connects them directly to consumers worldwide. Imagine doctors providing virtual healthcare services tailored to the specific needs of our communities.

These are not hypotheticals. These are possibilities, and they are being built as we speak. But if we don’t claim our space, others will build it without us.

AI: A Tool for Liberation or Another Barrier?

Then there’s artificial intelligence—the most powerful technological force of our time. AI is already making decisions that affect our daily lives. It determines who gets hired, who gets loans, who gets medical care, and who gets left out.

At The Afro, we’ve always understood the power of information. AI is essentially a system built on data, and if the data is biased, the decisions will be biased. We have a responsibility to be involved in how AI is developed, how it is trained, and how it is used in our communities.

But let’s be clear: AI isn’t just a threat—it’s an opportunity.

What if AI could help address healthcare disparities by analyzing data specific to Black patients? What if AI could help Black businesses scale by providing predictive market insights that traditional banks ignore? What if AI could enhance education by providing personalized learning experiences tailored to the way our children learn best?

These are the possibilities we must embrace, and that’s why BEYA is so important. It’s not just a conference—it’s where the next generation of Black innovators is shaping the future of technology.

The Call to Action: Lead or Be Left Behind

I tell my team at The Afro all the time: We are not just a media company—we are an IT company. We don’t just tell stories; we build digital platforms. We don’t just report on history; we shape it.

Kevin Peck, my co-host on The Chicken Box, said it best: “If we don’t change with the tech, we’ll be left behind.”

But I don’t believe in being left behind. I believe in stepping up, claiming our space, and leading.

Next week at BEYA, the future will be on full display. AI, the Metaverse, digital transformation—these aren’t just concepts. They are the new reality. And the question is: Will we be passive consumers, or will we be active creators?

Black America, the choice is ours. I say we lead.

Will you join us?

See you at BEYA. The future is now.