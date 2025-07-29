Collin AI + Unity: Bringing Black STEM Legacy to Life in 3D on STEM City USA

What happens when decades of Black excellence in STEM meet the latest in artificial intelligence and gaming technology? You get Collin AI, a generative AI model that now powers an immersive 3D library experience—built on Unity and accessible through the STEM City USA Metaverse.

This isn’t just a digital archive. It’s an interactive journey through the historical content of US Black Engineer magazine, brought to life with voice, movement, and storytelling. Visitors can walk through a virtual library, ask questions powered by Collin AI, and engage with STEM’s past, present, and future like never before.

“We are animating legacy. We are turning history into a living, learning, exploratory space,” says Tyrone D. Taborn, founder of Career Communications Group and the visionary behind STEM City USA. “This is about access, immersion, and engagement.”

Where AI Meets Legacy

Collin AI is not your average chatbot. It’s trained on a deep reservoir of Black STEM thought leadership—from interviews and op-eds to award citations and keynote speeches—all preserved by US Black Engineer magazine. Now, with Unity’s 3D capabilities, that knowledge becomes part of a gamified exploration experience that speaks, moves, and responds.

Imagine stepping into a virtual room, surrounded by digital shelves lined with decades of STEM excellence. Ask Collin AI about the history of African Americans in engineering. Explore profiles of BEYA winners. Hear quotes from STEM icons. It’s more than information—it’s immersion.

× Expand Collin Poster

Access It Now on STEM City USA

This new experience is now open to the public via the STEM City USA Metaverse, under the Educational Discovery Center Library. Just visit:

👉 https://stemcityusa.com/educational-discovery-center-library

Whether you’re a student researching trailblazers, a teacher building lesson plans, or a curious mind passionate about Black history in STEM, this platform delivers a truly next-generation learning experience.

“We are proud to be among a new wave of digital innovators using AI and 3D to transform education and cultural preservation,” Taborn adds.

A Digital Future for Black STEM

The integration of Collin AI and Unity is more than a tech experiment—it’s a cultural moment. It proves that our stories deserve not just to be told, but to be experienced in the most powerful formats available.

In a world rapidly evolving with generative AI and immersive platforms, US Black Engineer continues to lead—this time, in a virtual world where Black STEM history walks, talks, and teaches.