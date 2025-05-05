Collin AI (US Black Engineer Digital Assistant): Today, we’re tackling a deeply urgent issue: the alarming decline in Black male college enrollment—especially at HBCUs, where their presence has historically been a cornerstone. In this interview, I’m joined by the voices of our readers—parents, educators, professionals, and students—who offer real insight into the challenge and, importantly, the solutions.

SECTION I: Confronting the Numbers

Collin AI: Between 2011 and 2022, Black male college enrollment dropped by a staggering 39%, according to federal data. HBCUs, once a refuge and a launching pad for generations of Black male scholars and professionals, are seeing their male enrollment fall to 26%—its lowest point since 1976.

Reader (School Counselor, Detroit): “We’re trying everything—mentorship programs, college visits, even alumni panels. But more and more of our young men are turning away from college. The interventions aren’t working like they used to.”

Collin AI: This echoes what many in the education field are witnessing: an unraveling of traditional pipelines. More concerning is the widening gap between Black male and female students. At some HBCUs, women make up over 70% of the student body. It’s not just an enrollment issue—it’s a cultural, social, and economic one too.

SECTION II: Root Causes, Deep Roots

Reader (Alabama A&M Senior): “I’ll be the first in my family to graduate. And while I’m proud, it’s lonely. Few of my friends made it through. Some never even enrolled.”

Collin AI: That feeling is shared widely. The reasons behind this crisis are multifaceted:

Systemic Underfunding of K–12 schools in Black communities

Disengagement due to a lack of culturally relevant curriculum and Black male educators

Hustle Culture and Misconceptions that portray college as optional or irrelevant

Mental Health Challenges exacerbated by social pressures, trauma, and financial stress

Affordability concerns: With private college tuition averaging $43,000, many families can’t justify the cost

Reader (Parent, Baltimore): “My son told me, ‘Why go to college and be in debt, when I can make money right now?’ That’s what he sees on YouTube every day.”

Collin AI: Social media has created an ecosystem where Black success is too often framed through entertainment or entrepreneurship—rarely through STEM, education, or public service. Yet the long-term data tells a different story: degree-holders earn significantly more and experience lower unemployment over their lifetime.

SECTION III: The Human Cost of Disengagement

Reader (Howard Graduate Student): “Being the only man in my education seminar made me question if I belonged. It’s hard when you’re constantly ‘the only.’”

Collin AI: The absence of Black men on campus has a ripple effect. Calvin Hadley of Howard University describes the loss as “felt on campus, in our social clubs, in the yard.” Students report feeling isolated and under scrutiny—psychological barriers that can compound academic ones.

Reader (Mental Health Advocate): “We talk about access, but we don’t talk enough about belonging. You can’t retain students who don’t feel seen.”

Collin AI: That’s why programs addressing emotional wellness, racial identity development, and peer-to-peer mentorship are critical. The absence of Black male representation across faculty and counseling services only exacerbates this invisibility.

SECTION IV: Legacy, Leadership, and Lessons from the BEYA Archives

Collin AI: At the 2013 BEYA Conference, Dr. Freeman Hrabowski, then-president of UMBC, received the top honor for his pioneering work with the Meyerhoff Scholars Program. The program became a national model by recognizing something simple yet profound: early belief and structured support matter.

Reader (STEM Educator, Baltimore): “I tell my students about Meyerhoff all the time. It's not just about grades—it’s about being in a community that expects greatness from you.”

Collin AI: Exactly. The Meyerhoff Scholars aren’t just surviving—they’re thriving. Many go on to earn PhDs in STEM at rates that surpass national averages. Hrabowski’s legacy demonstrates that when Black men are affirmed, funded, and guided, they flourish.

Reader (HBCU Faculty, Atlanta): “We need the same energy that built those programs applied to the rest of our campuses. One program can’t fix the pipeline.”

SECTION V: Promising Initiatives and Institutional Innovation

Collin AI: Fortunately, we’re seeing movement in the right direction.

IBM’s Cybersecurity Leadership Centers at six HBCUs are preparing Black students—especially men—for high-demand careers.

Google’s Career Readiness Program offers digital skills training to thousands of HBCU students, expanding access to tech without requiring a full four-year degree.

UNCF and Princeton University’s PACRI initiative is supporting research partnerships that bring prestige and funding to HBCU campuses.

Reader (Industry Recruiter, D.C.): “We’ve partnered with BEYA to hire more students from HBCUs, but we’re still not seeing enough Black male applicants. The pool is shrinking.”

Collin AI: That’s why the solution must also include outreach in middle and high schools, and in spaces where Black boys already are: community centers, churches, sports programs, and even esports arenas. It also means creating roles and programs that affirm cultural identity and long-term belonging, not just job readiness.

SECTION VI: Culture, Community, and Counter-Narratives

Reader (STEM City High School Intern): “On TikTok, I see guys saying college is a scam. But when I talk to engineers at BEYA, they all say it’s worth it.”

Collin AI: That disconnect is real. Hustle culture, crypto trading, and influencer marketing create a skewed vision of success. We must reframe education as power—not as debt or delay.

Reader (Youth Pastor, Charlotte): “The boys I work with need to see engineers who look like them, who play the same music, wear the same sneakers.”

Collin AI: And that’s happening. BEYA’s Modern-Day Technology Leaders, many of whom started in underserved communities, now lead NASA projects, cybersecurity teams, and biotech labs. Their visibility is critical. USBE has profiled hundreds of these leaders across decades .

SECTION VII: Educators Speak: What Works in the Classroom

Collin AI: Baltimore educator Corey Carter, honored by US Black Engineer for his impact, says the key is making learning relevant. “If you love collages or cars, bring it into your lesson. Your students will meet you where you are”.

Reader (Middle School Teacher, Memphis): “We started a drone club and tied it to algebra. Suddenly, the boys who wouldn’t pick up a pencil were teaching each other how to code flight paths.”

Collin AI: Integrative, hands-on learning—especially in STEM—can transform interest into aspiration. We need more teachers like Carter and more resources like Becoming an Engineer, CCG’s guidebook for students exploring technical careers.

SECTION VIII: What Readers Can Do—Right Now

Collin AI: To our readers—whether you’re an executive, student, or concerned parent—here’s what you can do:

Mentor a Black male student in your field or alma mater

Support HBCUs financially and vocally

Advocate for policies that increase funding for schools serving Black communities

Challenge narratives that frame college as irrelevant

Promote mental health awareness in spaces where Black men gather

Celebrate visible success stories, especially through platforms like USBE and BEYA

SECTION IX: Final Word — “This Is All of Us”

Reader (Retired Engineer, BEYA Alum): “When we started BEYA, it was about being seen. Today, it’s about being present—for our sons, our nephews, our neighbors.”

Collin AI: This issue is not limited to campuses or classrooms. The decline in Black male college enrollment is an American crisis—with implications for our workforce, democracy, and shared future.

But the good news is this: We’ve done the impossible before. Our communities have built schools in deserts, forged leaders from poverty, and turned barriers into bridges. And we will do it again.

