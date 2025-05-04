Setting: A serene, book-lined suite at the BEYA STEM Conference in Baltimore. From the balcony, the sounds of excited students and STEM professionals hum like electricity. Seated together are two of the most influential figures in Black STEM education and innovation—Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski, III, President Emeritus of UMBC, and Ty Taborn, Founder of BEYA and STEM City USA.

Expand Dr. Freeman Hrabowski Dr. Freeman Hrabowski

Ty Taborn:

Freeman, every time I walk this floor and see the next generation of engineers, scientists, and innovators—so many of whom come through programs like Meyerhoff—I think about how far we’ve come. You’ve built a model of inclusive excellence at UMBC that changed the game.

Dr. Freeman Hrabowski:

And I still say, Ty, none of it would have had the same impact without platforms like BEYA. When we started this work, people didn’t believe that Black students could dominate in STEM at a research-intensive, predominantly white institution. But UMBC proved otherwise—not by lowering the bar, but by raising expectations.

Ty:

That’s what made your leadership radical. You showed the world that institutional commitment—not background—was the key to success. And you did that at UMBC, not an HBCU, which raised eyebrows. Some of that criticism, even from our own community, must have stung.

Freeman:

It did. Some thought we were siphoning off talent. But I saw it differently. I saw an opportunity to prove that excellence knows no color—and that we can build spaces where Black students thrive, not in isolation, but in expectation. Our students didn’t just survive—they led the nation in earning STEM PhDs.

Ty:

And that’s why I stood with you, publicly and proudly. You were building a new narrative. And our job at BEYA was to amplify it. We made sure that every Freeman Hrabowski, every Eugene DeLoatch, every Marian Croak had a stage.

Freeman:

And you built a stage like no other. BEYA is a sacred space. A modern-day convening where achievement meets affirmation. It’s no wonder UMBC brings more students to this conference than any other school—they see themselves here. They see legacy and possibility in every award, every session.

Ty:

And that legacy has been carried just as strongly by our sisters in STEM. I think about Linda Gooden, one of our earliest BEYA winners. She broke barriers in defense and aerospace, and paved the way for others like Stephanie C. Hill to follow—not just in title, but in spirit.

Freeman:

Yes, yes. Linda was a giant. Her poise, her brilliance, and her mentorship created ripples that we’re still feeling today. And Stephanie—what a leader. Her work at Lockheed Martin, her presence on national STEM councils, her ability to inspire young people, especially young Black girls in tech—that’s transformational leadership.

Ty:

And they’ve both stayed connected. They don’t just win awards—they give back. Stephanie’s Legacy Award this year was emotional. Because it wasn’t just for what she’s done. It was for the way she’s carried others with her.

Freeman:

We talk a lot about lifting as we climb. Linda and Stephanie embody that. Just like Marian Croak, just like Shirley Ann Jackson. These are not just stories of success. These are stories of service.

Ty:

And now, we’re taking that service into the metaverse. STEM City USA is our digital village. We’re building a new world where access, equity, and excellence are hardcoded into the foundation. We’re not asking for a seat at the table anymore. We’re building the table.

Freeman:

You’re doing civil rights work, Ty. Don’t let anyone tell you different. In the 1960s, we marched for access to schools and ballots. In the 2020s, we march for access to broadband, AI, and data. The new movement is digital—and you're leading it.

Ty:

That’s why we created Metaquake USA. It’s more than a book—it’s a warning and a roadmap. And that’s why we built Collin AI, our digital library assistant. It makes sure our people’s achievements in STEM aren’t just recorded—they're remembered, searchable, and shared.

Freeman:

Because memory shapes destiny. And storytelling builds systems. That’s the genius of what you’ve done. You didn’t just document Black excellence—you engineered platforms to preserve and expand it. This is what educational sovereignty looks like.

Ty:

Let’s also take a moment, Freeman, to talk about something else that’s critical—mental health. Black men like us are under tons of pressure to be perfect, to be successful, to carry our communities. But where do we go to breathe? How do we be our brother’s keeper and lean on one another?

Freeman:

I’m so glad you brought that up, Ty. We come from a tradition of strength, but sometimes that strength becomes silence. I’ve had my moments—quiet moments of doubt, of fatigue. And I survived them because I had trusted people I could talk to. We need more spaces where Black men can remove the armor and just be human.

Ty:

Exactly. We have to model that. We lead teams, institutions, movements—but we also need brotherhood. I tell my staff, my students, my sons: strength is not the absence of vulnerability—it’s the ability to face it with honesty. We have to check in on each other. We need to be safe spaces for one another.

Freeman:

Yes. And we must teach young Black men that their minds and spirits matter just as much as their achievements. Therapy, rest, prayer, community—these are all tools for leadership. Because if we don’t care for ourselves, the weight of success can crush us.

Ty:

Let’s normalize wellness. Let’s make it part of every conference, every curriculum, every boardroom. Because our brilliance deserves to thrive—not just perform.

Freeman:

That’s how we build lasting legacy—not just through awards, but through wholeness. And Ty, you’ve done that with BEYA and now with STEM City—a place that honors not just what we do, but who we are.

Ty:

Thank you, my brother. And as we close in on BEYA’s 40th anniversary, I want people to understand—it’s never been about accolades. It’s about affirming our worth. Mentally, spiritually, historically, and institutionally.

Freeman:

Then we press forward. For every student who doesn’t yet see themselves in the mirror of science—for every future Marian Croak or Colin Parris—BEYA, UMBC, STEM City… these are their beacons.

Ty:

To the future then. To the freedom that comes with ownership, community, and well-being.

Freeman:

To the future—and the fire we carry together.

Collin AI Interviews are AI-generated dialogues grounded in real historical records, speeches, interviews, and writings from the US Black Engineer magazine archive and related sources. Using advanced language modeling, these interviews predict what a person might say, based on their known beliefs, voice, values, and public legacy.

These conversations are not direct transcripts or authenticated interviews. Instead, they are creative simulations designed to:

Bring historical and contemporary Black STEM voices to life

Educate through immersive storytelling

Inspire reflection and connection with real-world issues

Every Collin AI Interview is guided by contextual integrity, meaning that what is said aligns with how the featured individual has spoken or acted in real life. These are learning tools, not substitutes for the original source materials, which are always credited and preserved.