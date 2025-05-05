Power, Purpose, and Progress: A Conversation with Linda Gooden

Tyrone Taborn (TT): Linda, your journey from tech executive to public education leader and corporate director is extraordinary. What do you hope it represents?

Linda Gooden (LG): I hope it shows that possibility is not limited by background. I’m the product of mentors, faith, and fierce determination. Every opportunity I’ve had—from Lockheed Martin to the University System of Maryland to General Motors—came because someone believed in excellence and equity.

TT: Let’s start at the roots. How did your journey begin?

LG: I was raised to value education and perseverance. As a young girl with a love for math and science, I didn’t see a lot of people who looked like me in those fields. But I knew what I was capable of. I earned a degree in computer technology at Youngstown State and later completed my MBA at the University of Maryland. Those early experiences taught me to believe in the power of preparation and resilience.

Reflections from Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski III"

Linda Gooden is a national treasure. Her leadership reflects the highest ideals of integrity, vision, and service," says Dr. Freeman Hrabowski, a longtime collaborator in STEM pipeline development and founder of UMBC’s Meyerhoff Scholars Program."She embodies what I call 'quiet power'—the ability to lead decisively without shouting, to mentor without ego, and to make room for others even as she breaks ground herself."

Dr. Hrabowski continues:"When Linda chaired the Maryland Board of Regents, she worked to ensure that our state’s institutions didn’t just pursue excellence, but expanded access. She understood what many still don’t: that diversity is not a weakness but a reservoir of untapped talent. She’s helped shape the future of defense, business, and higher education—and she’s done so with humility and clarity."

Engineering the Nation's Digital Backbone

TT: You’ve often been credited as one of the first African American women to lead a multi-billion-dollar tech division. What was your vision at Lockheed Martin?

LG: At Lockheed Martin, I served as Executive Vice President for Information Systems & Global Solutions. I was responsible for more than 30,000 professionals worldwide, with contracts totaling over $8 billion. We built systems for NASA, the Department of Defense, and homeland security—everything from satellite command structures to encrypted battlefield communications.I viewed IT not just as technology, but as infrastructure for national security. We had to anticipate threats, design for scale, and always be one step ahead. I brought a systems engineer’s mindset and a leader’s heart to every meeting.

TT: And you ensured others could follow.

LG: Absolutely. I helped launch programs to recruit at HBCUs and minority-serving institutions. We partnered with organizations like AMIE (Advancing Minorities’ Interest in Engineering) and supported the BEYA STEM Conference long before it became a national institution. Building the pipeline wasn’t optional—it was necessary for excellence.

Stewardship in Higher Education

TT: From enterprise systems to academia—you chaired the Maryland Board of Regents. Why make that shift?

LG: Because access to education changes lives. As Chair of the Board of Regents for the University System of Maryland, I oversaw governance for 12 institutions and more than 170,000 students. We prioritized expanding engineering and research capacity—especially at public HBCUs like Bowie State and UMES—and implemented reforms for affordability and equity.My work in higher education is about creating long-term infrastructure for talent. You don’t get innovation without investment—in students, faculty, and ideas.

A Seat at Many Tables: Corporate Governance

TT: You’ve served on the boards of some of the most influential corporations in the world—General Motors among them. What does that role demand?

LG: Corporate governance is strategic work. It’s about guiding vision and managing risk. At GM, I’ve helped shape our transition to electric vehicles and autonomous technology. At ADP and Home Depot, I’ve seen firsthand how digital transformation and workforce diversity must align.I bring cybersecurity expertise to every table I sit at—but I also bring the perspective of someone who understands what it takes to build and scale diverse teams. Inclusion isn't a feel-good add-on—it’s a business imperative.

TT: What do you hope your boardroom presence signals to the next generation?

LG: That they belong. That excellence has no color or gender. And that leadership means lifting others while you climb.

Mentorship and Mission

TT: You've mentored countless young professionals. What do you tell them?

LG: That excellence is a habit, not a moment. That confidence comes from preparation. And that leadership means more when it's tied to service. I tell them, “Don’t just chase titles—chase impact.”

TT: Linda, your career reflects power, purpose, and poise. Thank you for allowing US Black Engineer to be part of your journey.

LG: Thank you, Tyrone. You’ve given a platform to so many of us—and that, too, is a form of leadership.

Final Reflection

Dr. Hrabowski adds: "What makes Linda unique is that she doesn’t just open doors—she holds them open. She represents the best of Black excellence in STEM, and she’s a beacon for all who want to lead with values and vision."

Collin AI Interviews are AI-generated dialogues grounded in real historical records, speeches, interviews, and writings from the US Black Engineer magazine archive and related sources. Using advanced language modeling, these interviews predict what a person might say, based on their known beliefs, voice, values, and public legacy.

These conversations are not direct transcripts or authenticated interviews. Instead, they are creative simulations designed to:

Bring historical and contemporary Black STEM voices to life

Educate through immersive storytelling

Inspire reflection and connection with real-world issues

Every Collin AI Interview is guided by contextual integrity, meaning that what is said aligns with how the featured individual has spoken or acted in real life. These are learning tools, not substitutes for the original source materials, which are always credited and preserved.