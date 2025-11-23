HBCU Engineering Deans and STEM City USA: AI and the Metaverse — Leading the Way

By Tyrone D. Taborn

At a time when artificial intelligence and the metaverse are transforming every industry, historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) are once again at the forefront of innovation and access. During a recent HBCU Engineering Deans Meeting, hosted inside the virtual world of STEM City USA, academic leaders gathered to explore how the fusion of AI and digital twin technology is redefining education, research, and workforce development for the 21st century.

The meeting served as both a demonstration and a declaration: HBCUs are not waiting for the future—they are building it.

The metaverse has emerged as a digital campus unlike any other. Five years ago, while much of higher education was still experimenting with online learning, STEM City USA had already created immersive environments for collaboration. The platform, born from Career Communications Group’s four-decade legacy of advancing diversity in STEM, was designed as a digital twin of the Black experience in innovation—an intelligent, safe, and culturally grounded virtual city.

During the session, HBCU deans explored their digital suites within the HBCU Village, a virtual district inside STEM City USA. Each suite acts as a living extension of a university’s mission—where students can host events, attend lectures, and participate in AI-driven research.

“You were in the metaverse before anybody else,” I reminded the deans. “Now it’s time to reclaim that leadership and show the world how inclusion, innovation, and imagination come together in this space.”

At the heart of this transformation is Colin AI, STEM City USA’s proprietary large language model. Built on more than 40 years of exclusive data from CCG’s publications, events, and archives, Colin AI represents the collective memory of Black excellence in science and engineering. Unlike public AI systems that scrape information from the open internet, Colin AI is rooted in verified, community-owned data. It’s a digital archive that thinks—capable of generating lesson plans, research outlines, and historical analyses infused with cultural context and accuracy.

During a live demonstration, STEM City USA’s Digital Operations Director, Kwan Hurst, showed how the system can instantly pull insights on Black STEM pioneers or create new educational modules connecting algebra fundamentals to real-world engineering careers.

The power of STEM City USA lies in its hands-on design. Using Unity 3D and AI integration, students can build classrooms, exhibitions, or entire university campuses. Through the platform’s content management system, faculty and students have the tools to design and manage their digital environments, turning them into extensions of their academic programs. This student-driven process is more than technical training—it’s preparation for the next generation of digital architects, data engineers, and AI ethicists.

“We’ve already invested in building the platform,” I said. “Now it’s about ownership. Your students can build, teach, and innovate inside it.”

Artificial intelligence is often discussed in the context of disruption and job loss, especially among the middle class. But for HBCUs, the conversation is shifting from fear to empowerment. With new federal initiatives supporting AI education in K–12 and higher education, these institutions are positioned to lead in developing inclusive curricula, AI literacy programs, and ethical frameworks for emerging technology. STEM City USA’s ecosystem provides the foundation—complete with immersive classrooms, virtual labs, and global reach.

“It’s not AI that will take your job,” I often tell students. “It’s the person who knows how to use AI. Let’s make sure that person is one of ours.”

The meeting also previewed STEM City Jamaica, built in just three days after a natural disaster to support education and community recovery. The project demonstrates how digital twin technology can be deployed rapidly to sustain learning and communication in times of crisis. It’s a model that could be replicated across the African diaspora, linking HBCUs with universities and innovation hubs around the world.

Each digital city becomes part of a connected network—a virtual federation of excellence—where culture, technology, and education converge.

As the world races toward an AI-driven economy, HBCUs are not only preparing students to participate; they are positioning them to lead. Through STEM City USA, these institutions are proving that inclusion and innovation are not competing ideals—they are the twin engines of progress.

From Baltimore to Baton Rouge, from Morgan State to Texas Southern, the message is clear: the future of STEM is not just happening to us—it’s happening through us.

STEM City USA is a metaverse-based digital community developed by Career Communications Group (CCG) to bridge the digital divide through education, health, and workforce development. Combining AI, immersive environments, and cultural storytelling, STEM City USA is the nation’s first virtual city built to empower underserved communities through technology and innovation.

Learn more at www.stemcityusa.com