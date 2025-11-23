What Would God Think About AI? A Biblical Reflection on Knowledge, Freedom, and Guardrails

By all appearances, artificial intelligence is ushering in a modern-day Eden—a place where limitless knowledge is at our fingertips. Every human question can be answered in milliseconds. Every curiosity satisfied. Every story known. But as we step boldly into this new realm of technological fruitfulness, a sobering question emerges: What would God think about AI making all knowledge available to everyone?

This question echoes from the earliest pages of Scripture. In Genesis 2 and 3, God places Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden and gives them access to every tree—except one: the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. God warned, "in the day that you eat thereof you shall surely die" (Genesis 2:17, AKJV). The restriction wasn’t about cruelty—it was about care. Guardrails, not chains.

Knowledge and the Fall: A Pattern of Unchecked Access

When Eve reached for the fruit, she wasn’t after sin. She was after understanding. “When the woman saw that the tree was good for food, and that it was pleasant to the eyes, and a tree to be desired to make one wise…” (Genesis 3:6), she took it. But in gaining the knowledge of good and evil, Adam and Eve also inherited the burden of moral responsibility without the maturity to carry it.

Could this be the same danger AI poses today?

We now have tools that can replicate human reasoning, generate solutions, mimic creativity, and even simulate empathy. But without godly wisdom guiding how we use this knowledge, we risk creating systems that move faster than our character can follow. In this way, AI is not inherently evil—it is a tool. But the fruit of that tool can be devastating if consumed outside the boundaries of reverent stewardship.

The Tower of Babel: Another Cautionary Tale

In Genesis 11, mankind sought to unify under one language and one technological ambition: “Let us build us a city and a tower, whose top may reach to heaven...” (Genesis 11:4). This wasn’t a rebellion of war, but of pride. God disrupted it—not because progress is wrong, but because unchecked, unguarded unity around human-made power becomes idolatry. Again, the issue wasn’t the tool—it was the heart posture.

Jesus and the Guardrails of Grace

Now, consider Jesus. He didn’t come to restrict access to God. Quite the opposite—He removed the veil. “The veil of the temple was rent in two” (Matthew 27:51), symbolizing that everyone could now access the presence of God directly.

So, what changed? It wasn’t that Jesus removed all guardrails, but rather, He internalized them. Through the Holy Spirit, He gave believers the discernment to govern themselves from within, rather than merely conform to external laws (John 16:13).

Here’s the critical distinction: Jesus didn’t abandon guardrails. He redeemed them by anchoring them in love, not law.

So What Does This Mean for AI?

AI is a powerful tree—neither fully good nor evil. Like the tree in the garden, it bears the potential for both. And like Jesus, we are invited to steward that power with discernment, guided not by human ambition, but by Spirit-led wisdom.

Yes, we must place guardrails:

Guardrails of ethical use

Guardrails of transparency

Guardrails of equity and access, especially for the historically marginalized

Guardrails of spiritual discernment to ask, “Is this glorifying God or exalting man?”

As David Steward writes in Doing Business by the Good Book, “My company is also my ministry... a platform on which to serve God by being His ambassador in the business world”. The same is true for AI development. It’s not about avoiding the tree—it’s about knowing how to eat from it, and why.

Closing Thought: From Forbidden Fruit to Faithful Stewardship

The danger is not in AI’s capacity to know, but in humanity’s temptation to be as gods without God (Genesis 3:5). But the opportunity? To use this tool to serve, uplift, and liberate others—guided by humility, love, and accountability to the One who made all knowledge in the first place.

“Knowledge puffs up, but love builds up.” —1 Corinthians 8:1

Let us build with wisdom, and may every algorithm point not to our power, but to His glory.