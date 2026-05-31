Why I Believe the Future Still Belongs to Human Beings

The Power of Possibility

Throughout my career, I have had the privilege of working with engineers, scientists, entrepreneurs, educators, military leaders, students, and innovators who transformed ideas into realities. Through Career Communications Group, the BEYA Conference, Women of Color STEM, workforce development initiatives, and STEM City USA, I have spent decades observing a simple but profound truth about human progress.

Everything is impossible until it becomes possible.

The history of civilization is not the story of people accepting the world as it is. It is the story of people imagining what the world could become. Every major advancement began because someone challenged conventional wisdom and pursued an idea that others considered unrealistic, impractical, or impossible. The future has always been created by people willing to move beyond accepted knowledge and explore possibilities that could not yet be proven.

A Lifetime of Expanding Opportunity

One of the earliest influences on my professional journey came through my involvement with Umoja Sasa at Cornell University. That experience reinforced my belief in the power of information, storytelling, and representation. It helped shape a career dedicated to identifying talent, creating opportunity, and building platforms that connect people to possibility. Over the years, that mission evolved through publications, conferences, educational initiatives, and workforce development programs designed to expand participation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The common thread connecting these efforts is a simple belief: people cannot become what they cannot see. Long before diversity and inclusion became widely discussed in corporate boardrooms, we were creating platforms that made achievement visible. Long before workforce development became a national priority, we were building pathways between talent and opportunity. Long before artificial intelligence entered the public conversation, we were working to democratize access to knowledge and expand participation in technological innovation.

The People Who Redefined What Was Possible

In many ways, those efforts reflect the same principle that has driven every major advancement in history. Human beings are uniquely capable of pursuing possibilities that do not yet have proof behind them. We are willing to invest time, energy, resources, and sometimes entire lifetimes in ideas that exist only as visions of what might be.

The Wright brothers imagined flight before aviation existed. Frederick Douglass imagined freedom and citizenship when much of society could not. George Washington Carver discovered opportunities in agriculture that others overlooked. Katherine Johnson helped humanity reach beyond Earth because she saw mathematical possibilities where others saw obstacles. Mae Jemison and Ellen Ochoa expanded humanity's understanding of who could participate in space exploration by pursuing futures that had not yet been envisioned for women of their generation.

The same pattern appears in leaders I have had the privilege to know and admire throughout my career. Dr. Freeman Hrabowski transformed educational opportunity because he believed excellence and inclusion could advance together. At a time when many institutions viewed diversity and academic excellence as competing objectives, he demonstrated that expanding opportunity could strengthen both individual achievement and national competitiveness.

Linda Gooden built a distinguished career in aerospace and defense by succeeding in environments where few women and even fewer minorities occupied positions of significant leadership. Her accomplishments helped broaden the definition of who could lead in one of the world's most technologically advanced industries.

Stephanie Hill continues that tradition today. Her leadership in aerospace, security, and advanced technology reflects a willingness to shape the future rather than simply inherit it. She represents the reality that innovation flourishes when institutions embrace talent wherever it is found and create opportunities that did not previously exist.

Lydia Thomas spent much of her career helping organizations understand that diversity is not merely a social objective but an innovation strategy. Her work demonstrated that expanding participation expands possibility because new perspectives often reveal solutions that established thinking overlooks.

David Steward built World Wide Technology into one of the most successful technology enterprises in the world because he saw opportunities others failed to recognize. His achievement was not simply a business success. It was an act of imagining a future that did not yet exist and then organizing people, resources, and institutions around making that future real.

What connects all of these individuals is not simply intelligence, education, or professional accomplishment. What connects them is their willingness to pursue possibilities before those possibilities became obvious to everyone else. They understood that progress does not begin with certainty. It begins with vision.

What Makes Human Beings Different

That observation shapes the way I think about artificial intelligence.

Much of today's discussion focuses on whether AI will eventually surpass human capabilities. While those discussions are important, they often miss what I believe is the central issue. The defining characteristic of humanity is not our ability to process information. Artificial intelligence is already demonstrating extraordinary capabilities in that regard. Nor is the defining characteristic of humanity simply creativity, because AI is increasingly capable of generating creative outputs across many domains.

The defining characteristic of humanity is our willingness to search for what has not yet been discovered, explore what is not yet understood, and pursue realities that cannot yet be fully proven.

Human beings routinely act on possibilities that exist beyond current evidence. Scientists pursue theories long before they can verify them. Entrepreneurs build companies around visions that others dismiss. Explorers travel beyond known boundaries because they believe something exists beyond the horizon. Social movements emerge because people believe a better future is possible before there is any guarantee of success.

Human beings do not merely respond to knowledge. They continuously expand it.

Humanity and AI: A Partnership for Discovery

Artificial intelligence plays a different but equally important role. AI can identify relationships that humans may not immediately recognize. It can help reveal patterns hidden within enormous amounts of information. It can accelerate discovery and enhance our ability to solve complex problems. In that sense, artificial intelligence is not simply a tool. It is becoming a powerful partner in human progress.

Yet even as AI becomes more capable, human beings remain responsible for defining direction. We decide which questions are worth asking. We determine which possibilities are worth pursuing. We establish the values, aspirations, and objectives that guide technological advancement. Artificial intelligence may help reveal answers, but humanity continues to define the questions.

The Next Battle for Knowledge

History teaches another important lesson. Every major technological revolution creates a tension between democratization and concentration. The printing press democratized knowledge by making information available beyond a small circle of institutions and elites. Public education expanded access to learning. Newspapers broadened public awareness. Radio and television transformed communication. Personal computers placed unprecedented computing power in the hands of individuals. The internet connected billions of people to information that was once inaccessible.

Yet every one of these innovations also generated efforts to concentrate influence, control access, and monopolize opportunity. The tension between expanding access and concentrating power has accompanied every major technological revolution.

Artificial intelligence now stands at a similar crossroads.

The Opportunity Before Us

The question is not whether AI will become powerful. The question is whether it will become a force that expands opportunity for millions of people or a resource controlled by a relatively small number of institutions.

I believe we have an opportunity unlike any in human history.

For the first time, a student in West Baltimore can potentially access the same knowledge as a student in Silicon Valley. A young entrepreneur in Lagos can collaborate globally. A first-generation college student can leverage advanced AI tools to accelerate learning, innovation, and economic mobility. Communities that were once excluded from technological revolutions can now participate directly in shaping the next one.

That possibility excites me far more than the technology itself.

Throughout my career, I have believed that talent is universal while opportunity is not. The purpose of technology should be to narrow that gap. Whether through publications, conferences, workforce development programs, or STEM City USA, my work has been guided by a simple objective: expanding access to knowledge, opportunity, and possibility.

Artificial intelligence gives us an opportunity to do that on an unprecedented scale.

The Future We Choose

The future will not be determined solely by algorithms, data centers, or computing power. It will be determined by humanity's willingness to continue imagining realities that do not yet exist, pursuing questions that have not yet been answered, and creating opportunities that have not yet been realized.

Every civilization advances when human beings refuse to accept the limits of current understanding. Artificial intelligence may become one of the most powerful technologies humanity has ever created, but technology alone does not expand reality. Human beings do. We are the species that imagines what does not yet exist, pursues what cannot yet be proven, and transforms possibility into reality.

Everything is impossible until it becomes possible.

For more than four decades, I have had the privilege of documenting, celebrating, and supporting individuals who have done exactly that. Their stories have convinced me that the future will continue to belong to those who are willing to dream beyond current understanding, explore beyond accepted boundaries, and transform possibility into reality.

Artificial intelligence will help us build that future. Humanity will continue to imagine it.