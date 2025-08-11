Dr. Emmanuel Lalande Envisions AI as a Catalyst for Transformation and Equity at HBCUs

As higher education undergoes a transformation driven by artificial intelligence (AI), a prominent leader in academia, Dr. Emmanuel Lalande, has outlined his vision for AI and the future of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in a Diverse op-ed.

Dr. Lalande, who recently became the senior vice president of enrollment strategy and student success at Columbia College Chicago, emphasizes that AI has the potential to reshape, reimagine, and reinforce the mission of HBCUs.

These institutions play a crucial role, producing over 25% of Black graduates in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields, along with a significant share of Black teachers and engineers.

Dr. Lalande highlights how AI can amplify this legacy through tools like predictive analytics, AI chatbots, AI tutors, and adaptive learning platforms, as well as intelligent scheduling and resource optimization tools.

These technologies can proactively intervene to prevent student dropouts, offer 24/7 support for complex enrollment, financial aid, or housing queries, and assist students in developmental math, science, or writing courses.

Furthermore, AI can help HBCUs streamline operations, allowing for more efficient course offerings.

He advocates for investment, innovation, and inclusion

He also calls for HBCUs to actively seek philanthropic support from organizations like the Gates Foundation, which plans to spend its entire $200 billion endowment by 2045.

One such investment could be an AI-driven platform that facilitates personalized math instruction, resonating with the HBCU mission of "AI for Equity."

Dr. Lalande points out that engagement with the tech industry has evolved from mere tokenism to genuine partnerships.

He provides examples of collaborations with companies like OpenAI, Intel—committed to advancing research in AI, data science, and cybersecurity at Morgan State University—and the support of Apple and Google for HBCU initiatives in coding, machine learning, and entrepreneurship.

However, he urges major educational technology firms like Microsoft, Salesforce, Nvidia, Coursera, and Anthropic to move beyond superficial partnerships.

The message for HBCUs is clear: these institutions were established to address unmet educational needs in America.

HBCUs have historically responded to exclusion with excellence and converted marginalization into momentum.

Today, they have the opportunity to replicate that success using algorithms, neural networks, and digital dashboards.