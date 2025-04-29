Opinion: The Trump Administration’s Threat to Black Talent in STE

As someone who has reported on business, policy, and the Black experience in America, I am deeply concerned about the direction of employment opportunities for Black professionals in STEM fields under the Trump administration.

The administration’s aggressive dismantling of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs-both in federal agencies and among government contractors-is not just a bureaucratic shift. It’s a direct blow to the pipeline that has helped Black scientists, engineers, and innovators find their footing in industries that have historically excluded them. The removal of DEI offices from agencies like NASA and the National Science Foundation, and the abrupt end to NIH-funded programs for underrepresented students, threaten to erase years of progress.

Federal jobs have long been a cornerstone of Black economic mobility, especially in STEM. Nearly one in five federal workers is Black, far outpacing representation in the private sector. Trump’s plans to slash federal jobs and relocate positions out of Washington disproportionately endanger Black STEM professionals, who are already navigating a landscape rife with barriers.

Black STEM doctoral students I’ve spoken with are anxious about their futures. With government research funding drying up and fewer opportunities in academia and public service, many are rethinking their career paths. The loss of federal support and mentorship programs makes it even harder for young Black talent to break into-and rise within-STEM fields.

These policy shifts don’t just threaten individual careers. They risk reversing decades of Black economic progress and widening the racial wealth gap. The absence of DEI and anti-discrimination protections will make it harder for Black professionals to advance, and may discourage the next generation from pursuing STEM careers altogether.

In short: The Trump administration’s rollback of DEI and federal job opportunities is a clear and present danger to Black excellence in STEM. If allowed to continue, these changes will set back not just individuals, but the entire country’s capacity for innovation and inclusion.

Leonard Robinson is a minister, business marketing and funding consultant and Managing Partner at Adam Global Energy Partners LP