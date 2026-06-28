Maryland Has the Opportunity to Become America's AI Workforce Capital

For nearly fifty years, I have had the privilege of watching extraordinary people change the world.

Through the Black Engineer of the Year STEM Conference, I have watched engineers design the personal computer, advance aerospace, strengthen national security, pioneer medical technologies, build the Internet, and lead many of the world's most influential technology companies. The men and women we have recognized over the decades have never simply adapted to change. They have created it.

Today we stand at another defining moment.

Artificial intelligence is reshaping every industry, every profession, and every educational institution. The discussion often focuses on the technology itself—larger models, faster processors, more capable systems—but I believe we are asking the wrong question.

The real question is not what AI will become.

The real question is whether we will prepare enough people to build it, manage it, secure it, govern it, and use it wisely.

That is fundamentally a workforce challenge.

For almost fifty years, Career Communications Group has connected talent with opportunity. That mission has taken many forms through the Black Engineer of the Year STEM Conference, the Women of Color STEM Conference, Hispanic Engineer & Information Technology, U.S. Black Engineer & Information Technology, STEM City USA, and our partnerships with corporations, federal agencies, universities, HBCUs, and school systems throughout the country.

Looking back, I now realize that all of those initiatives were preparing us for this moment.

Artificial intelligence requires something larger than another technology conference. It requires a national workforce strategy that brings together education, industry, government, research, and economic development around a common purpose.

That realization led us to create AI NEXTGEN America.

On October 9–10, 2026, Career Communications Group will convene the inaugural AI NEXTGEN America Conference and Futurist Awards in Baltimore, Maryland. This is not simply another conference on artificial intelligence. It is the launch of a long-term effort to position Maryland as the state where America develops the workforce for the AI economy.

Why Maryland?

Because Maryland already possesses one of the most extraordinary innovation ecosystems anywhere in the world.

Within a short distance are the National Security Agency, U.S. Cyber Command, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, internationally recognized universities, a thriving biotechnology sector, one of the nation's strongest cybersecurity communities, and an exceptional network of public and private colleges, including outstanding Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Most states would consider having one or two of these assets a competitive advantage.

Maryland has all of them.

The opportunity before us is not simply to celebrate those strengths but to connect them through a shared vision for workforce development.

That is the purpose of the Maryland AI Workforce Initiative.

Our vision is straightforward. Every February, the Black Engineer of the Year STEM Conference will continue to recognize the pioneers, innovators, and leaders whose work has shaped America's technological history. Every October, AI NEXTGEN America will convene educators, employers, entrepreneurs, researchers, policymakers, and students to prepare the workforce that will shape America's technological future.

One conference celebrates achievement.

The other prepares the next generation to achieve it.

Together, they create a year-round framework for collaboration, education, innovation, and economic development.

There is another reason I believe this effort matters.

Over nearly fifty years, the Black Engineer of the Year community has grown into one of the most accomplished networks of scientists, engineers, executives, entrepreneurs, educators, and technology leaders in the world. Many of the people who helped build modern computing, cybersecurity, telecommunications, healthcare technologies, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing have stood on the BEYA stage.

Their work helped build the digital economy.

Now I believe they can help build the AI economy.

This is not simply an invitation to attend another conference.

It is an invitation to help shape a statewide movement.

I believe governors, university presidents, CEOs, federal laboratories, entrepreneurs, educators, philanthropies, and the Black Engineer of the Year community all have a role to play in preparing America's workforce for the next generation of innovation.

History rarely announces itself while it is being written.

Looking back, we can clearly identify the moments when regions chose to lead rather than follow.

I believe Maryland has that opportunity today.

On October 9–10, 2026, we will take the first step together.

I hope you will join us in Baltimore.

Tyrone D. Taborn

Chairman and CEO

Career Communications Group

Founder, Black Engineer of the Year STEM Conference

Founder, AI NEXTGEN America