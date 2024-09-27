Admiral Mike Mullen: A Leader Who Transformed the Military

I've had the privilege of watching many great leaders throughout my career, but Admiral Mike Mullen stands out as one of the most honorable and transformational military leaders in history. His journey from a young naval officer to the 17th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff was one of steady commitment, not only to the country but to the values of inclusion and integrity that define real leadership.

I’ve seen many leaders rise, but watching Admiral Mullen embrace the mission of creating a more diverse and inclusive military was something remarkable. His leadership was more than tactical brilliance on the battlefield—it was about reshaping the way we think about military service and leadership, ensuring that every voice, regardless of background, could contribute to the strength of our armed forces.

How I First Saw Mullen’s Commitment to Diversity

Admiral Mullen’s rise was impressive, but it was during his time as Chief of Naval Operations and later as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff that I really began to notice how deeply he valued diversity. I had seen others talk about diversity as a checkbox, but with Mullen, it was a true mission. He understood that the military could not be its best unless it reflected the diversity of the nation it serves.

The moment that cemented my respect for him was his stand on the repeal of the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy. I watched as Mullen, the highest-ranking officer in the U.S. military, took a stand that many were afraid to take. It wasn’t the easy road, but he knew it was the right one. I remember him saying, “It is fundamentally against our values to ask someone to lie about who they are in order to serve.” That statement wasn’t just about policy; it was about his character and the type of leader he had become.

Mullen’s decision to speak out in support of the repeal of DADT was a turning point for me. It wasn’t just a statement—it was a declaration that our military could no longer afford to exclude talent based on outdated notions of who belonged. It took courage, and I saw the ripple effect it had across the entire military and beyond.

The Mentor and Champion for Inclusion

One of the things that has always impressed me about Mullen is that he didn’t just talk about inclusion—he lived it. I saw how he took the time to mentor leaders like Lloyd Austin, who would go on to become the first Black Secretary of Defense. Mullen recognized Austin’s talent early on, and he did everything in his power to support his rise. He understood that leadership wasn’t just about who could command troops—it was about who could lead with empathy, inclusion, and strength.

I remember Mullen once telling me, “Lloyd Austin is the embodiment of the future of military leadership—diverse, compassionate, and brilliant.” That statement has stayed with me because it speaks to the type of leader Mullen is—someone who sees the bigger picture. He wasn’t just preparing the military for the next battle; he was preparing it for the future.

Through his mentorship of Austin, Mullen set an example for leaders everywhere. He showed us that leadership is about lifting others up, especially those who might not have had the same opportunities. Watching that mentorship unfold, I saw firsthand how Mullen’s actions weren’t just about advancing Austin’s career—they were about shaping the military to be a more inclusive and effective institution.

A Legacy of Integrity and Inclusion

What sets Mullen apart in my eyes is his unwavering integrity. He led with a steady hand, even when facing immense pressure, and he always prioritized the well-being of the people under his command. But more than that, he made it clear that inclusion wasn’t just about numbers—it was about creating a culture where everyone felt they belonged.

His leadership didn’t just change the military; it changed how we think about leadership in general. Mullen understood that diversity was not just an ideal to strive for, but a critical element of national security. Under his leadership, the military began to reflect the people it served—men and women from all walks of life who bring their unique strengths to the table.

I often reflect on what Admiral Mullen has taught us about leadership. He showed that the true measure of a leader isn’t just in victories or rank, but in the ability to bring others along on the journey. His story isn’t just one of personal success—it’s a story of transformation, not just for him, but for the entire U.S. military.

Watching the Future Unfold

As I continue to witness the military evolve, I often think back to Mullen’s tenure and how it set the stage for the future. Today, as Lloyd Austin serves as Secretary of Defense, I am reminded of the vision Mullen had and the path he helped carve out. Watching Mullen’s journey has been a lesson in what real leadership looks like—leadership that is brave, inclusive, and unwavering in its commitment to doing what’s right.

Admiral Mike Mullen is not just a military leader; he is a transformational figure who showed us that true strength lies in our ability to embrace all people, all perspectives, and all talents. His legacy continues to inspire those of us who believe that the future of leadership—military or otherwise—must be built on a foundation of diversity, integrity, and honor.

As I’ve said before, Mullen is truly one of the most honorable and transformational military leaders in history. Watching his journey has been an honor, and I know that his impact will continue to shape the military and our country for years to come.