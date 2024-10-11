Alana Winns Steps Down as Editor-in-Chief and Chief Content Officer of Career Communications Group: A Reflection on Life’s Paths

There are moments in life when you’re forced to reflect. Today, I find myself in one of those moments as I share the news of Alana Winns stepping down from her roles as Editor-in-Chief of US Black Engineer & Information Technology, Hispanic Engineer & Information Technology, Women of Color magazines, and Chief Content Officer of Career Communications Group. Her departure is bittersweet for me, not only because of the incredible potential I saw in her but also because of the personal journey that brought her here.

I personally recruited Alana, believing in her ability to lead and eventually succeed me in shaping the editorial future of our organization. I had high hopes—big dreams, even—that she would be the one to continue the legacy we’ve built here at CCG. But life has a funny way of reminding us that we all have our own paths. And that is the lesson I take from this—Alana's goals, while aligned with our mission for a time, are ultimately different from mine. Her path is not mine to dictate. We must all be true to ourselves, and I respect her for acknowledging that truth.

Alana joined us earlier this year with an energy and creativity that shook things up in the best possible way. From day one, she made her mark on our editorial direction and productivity. She brought fresh perspectives to our work, aligned her efforts with our mission of amplifying the voices of underrepresented communities in STEM, and played a crucial role in enhancing the content across all of our publications. Her ability to blend vision with execution is something I will always admire.

Her leadership at US Black Engineer & Information Technology, Hispanic Engineer & Information Technology, and Women of Color magazines helped us stay true to our core mission while pushing us forward into new realms of possibility. Alana strengthened the alignment between our editorial content and the needs of our audience—professionals, students, and corporate partners who look to CCG to be the voice for diversity in STEM.

Though her time as Editor-in-Chief and Chief Content Officer was brief, her impact was profound. She played a key role in enhancing our content strategy, expanding our outreach, and elevating the overall quality of the stories we tell. For that, I am deeply grateful. I am confident that, in her next chapter, she will continue to make her mark in ways that reflect her own passions and aspirations.

We are fortunate, however, that this is not a goodbye. Alana will continue to work with us on select special projects, ensuring that her talents remain a part of the CCG family. I look forward to those collaborations as we continue our shared mission, albeit from different vantage points.

As for the future, I will resume all editorial and content responsibilities in the interim. It is no secret that I announced my own plans to retire within the next four years. However, I want to assure you all that this transition does not delay those plans. My vision for Career Communications Group remains as focused as ever. We are committed to delivering impactful content, fostering growth, and ensuring that CCG continues to be the leader in promoting diversity and inclusion in STEM fields.

Life is a journey, and while our goals may shift and evolve, the lessons we learn along the way are invaluable. Alana’s decision to step down is a reminder that we must all follow our unique paths, staying true to our own callings. And in the end, that’s what we all must do—live authentically, make a difference where we can, and embrace the journey ahead.

To Alana, I say thank you—for your leadership, for your vision, and for the contributions you’ve made to Career Communications Group. We will miss your day-to-day presence, but I look forward to seeing where your path leads and to working with you in this new chapter.

