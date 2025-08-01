STEM City Baltimore: Shaping the Future, Today

When we launched STEM City Baltimore at the Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center in West Baltimore, we did something groundbreaking—something that sets the stage for generational change. This isn't just another community program; it's a revolutionary innovation hub dedicated to equipping middle and high school students with the most transformative technologies of our time: artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and metaverse blockchain.

I've seen technology evolve rapidly throughout my career, but nothing compares to the speed and scale at which AI has become integrated into our lives. STEM City Baltimore addresses this seismic shift head-on. Unlike traditional education programs, we're offering our youth a comprehensive, hands-on approach that includes certifications, direct interactions with national industry leaders at events like our BEYA STEM Conference, and mentorship from alumni actively pioneering in AI.

Thanks to the strong support of Maryland State Senator Cory McCray, STEM City Baltimore has received crucial state investment, underscoring the necessity of innovative educational programs like ours. Senator McCray gets it; as he puts it, this program isn't just about workforce readiness. It's about building hope, opportunity, and inclusion for communities often overlooked.

Fortune magazine recently highlighted an interesting trend: while AI is causing disruptions in some sectors, it's simultaneously raising salaries by an average of $18,000 annually in others. This dynamic underscores why initiatives like STEM City Baltimore are not just beneficial—they're essential. We’re determined to ensure that underserved youth are not only equipped to thrive in this digital revolution but positioned to lead it.

Leveraging the support of ABET-accredited Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and the renowned BEYA STEM Conference, STEM City Baltimore creates a seamless bridge between education and meaningful careers. Our alumni and STEM professionals serve as educators and guest speakers, providing practical, real-world applications and insights.

With STEM City Baltimore, we’re not waiting for the future—we're actively shaping it, right here, right now.