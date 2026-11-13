The Internet Is Broken — And You Can't Blame It on Friday the 13th

Let me get this out of the way first: today is Friday the 13th, and it would be easy to blame what is happening on the date. Don't. The Internet is broken, and superstition has nothing to do with it.

Yesterday, Microsoft's systems went down around the world — in more than seventy countries. Millions of people woke up to find they could not open their email, and mail that did move moved late. Microsoft Teams, the tool that millions of offices now depend on, kept its calls and chats running, but the calendars, scheduling, and invites behind them failed — in many offices, that amounts to the same thing. Work that lives entirely inside these systems simply sat there, waiting on a fix that nobody outside of Microsoft could deliver. And Microsoft is plain about what this was not: it was not a cyberattack, and it was not a surge of traffic overwhelming the system. Some of its servers became unavailable, and everything standing behind them went down with them. That should sober us. It did not take an enemy, or even an overload, to do this. It took one failure, in one company's house.

And consider what changed — because Microsoft has told us, in its own reporting, what changed. Servers inside its network began failing their own automated health checks and dropping out of service. A process on those servers that establishes secure connections became overwhelmed. And a change Microsoft had recently made to its own network lined up with the start of the failures — a change the company then spent the night working to reverse, machine by machine, while the rest of its system strained under the load the missing servers left behind. Sit with that for a moment. The largest software company on earth was not defeated by an enemy, or by the public's demand. It was undone in the ordinary course of maintaining its own system — by a change, made by its own people, inside its own house. That is the laboratory at work. Every change is a risk. Every update is a wager. And if it can happen there, it can happen anywhere.

And here is the part that should concern us most: this did not start yesterday. Before the Microsoft outage, we were already dealing with failures in the plumbing underneath the Internet — PHP, the language that powers a huge share of the world's websites and applications, breaking as versions change and systems fall out of date. Versions of PHP still running on a large share of the world's servers no longer receive security patches at all, and when hosts force the upgrades that security demands, older applications break. Countless applications have been left broken or half-working. Hosting companies have been scrambling, working through the night, trying to close the gap between what the software now demands and what the infrastructure can actually support. Yesterday was not the beginning of the problem. It was the moment everybody could finally see it.

So what is the takeaway? Our dependency on this infrastructure is dangerously fragile. And separate from any single outage, there is a larger truth underneath all of it: the Internet was never designed to carry the weight it carries today. It was built in a different era, for a different purpose, and we have loaded it down with the entire economy — our businesses, our schools, our hospitals, our government, our families — without ever stopping to ask whether the foundation can hold it.

We have to find a way to harden the Internet, and to harden the applications that run on top of it. But we also have to remember something fundamental about technology itself: technology is a laboratory. It will never be perfect. There will always be challenges, always be failures, always be a Friday morning when the system goes dark. Anyone who tells you otherwise is selling you something.

That is why redundancy is not a luxury — it is a necessity. Look at what happened this week. People who could not use Microsoft Outlook discovered that Gmail was working perfectly well. That is not an accident to shrug at; that is the lesson, sitting right in front of us. We cannot rely on a single critical point that can break us. Every organization — every business, every school, every agency — needs a second path, and a recovery plan for the day the first path fails. For too many of the services we depend on, there is no second option, or the options that exist are priced beyond reach. That has to change, and until it does, planning for failure is our own responsibility.

I say this as someone who builds on this infrastructure every day. I believe in this technology. I have staked my company's future on it. But belief is not a plan.

So let this be a lesson, and let it be a warning: the systems we depend on most are the systems we can least afford to take for granted. The Internet is broken more often than we admit. The question is whether we will be ready the next time it breaks — because there will be a next time.