My grandmother, Vivian Striplin Wallace, had a way of distilling life’s complexity into truths you could carry in your pocket. "Pennies add up to dollars," she’d remind me, whenever I got too focused on the big picture and forgot the importance of consistency. Another favorite: "God created gravity so JAH wouldn’t have to be around every second." It was her way of saying that some systems are designed to hold us up, even when we’re not paying attention. I think about those words a lot when I consider the rise of artificial intelligence—especially in how it helps us manage all the “little things” we’re too distracted to track. In a world where attention shifts rapidly and memory fades fast, AI might just be the gravity we didn’t know we needed.

Whether it’s a global pandemic or the next big app launch, our societal attention gravitates toward the major headlines. This is natural. It’s how we evolved—to respond quickly to potential threats or opportunities. But while we're busy focusing on these big flashes, smaller patterns unfold beneath the surface. Think of the movement of bats in a cave system—shifts too subtle to notice until they result in ecological imbalances or viral outbreaks. Or the unexpected presence of goldfish altering a local aquatic ecosystem. These aren’t science fiction stories. They are real-world phenomena that begin with overlooked details and escalate because no one was paying attention. In the field of technology, it could be a forgotten line of code, written by an intern, that introduces a vulnerability affecting millions. Or a specific programming language going out of favor, leaving behind systems few understand—until something breaks. The pattern is clear: The “little things” aren’t so little after all.

Across the research landscape, certain areas attract global attention and funding—climate change, cancer, clean energy. These are the “big” problems. But AI also brings renewed value to fields with fewer researchers and minimal visibility. These include: zoonotic disease vectors—studies on niche species like cave-dwelling bats or isolated amphibians that hold clues to the next pandemic; obscure code vulnerabilities—legacy software written in little-used languages threatening infrastructure; micro-ecological shifts—from invasive fish species to disappearing soil fungi that can trigger collapse; forgotten languages and indigenous knowledge systems—that encode sustainable practices and medical insights; and ethics of automation in low-income regions—where social impact often escapes the spotlight. These domains often have dozens, not thousands, of active researchers. Their papers get fewer citations. Their funding is harder to come by. But with AI acting as a memory bank and knowledge aggregator, their work doesn’t have to disappear into academic silence. Instead, it can resurface at the precise moment it’s needed most.

Artificial intelligence, especially large language models (LLMs), presents a new possibility. These models don’t suffer from cognitive overload, don’t forget obscure research papers, and don’t get distracted by breaking news. They’re built to retain and recall information—across time, disciplines, and languages. This matters because while human attention is finite and erratic, AI provides a kind of ambient memory. It can catalog the overlooked, surface the obscure, and connect the dots across silos of knowledge. And it can do this without requiring someone to “pay attention” in the traditional sense. If someone, someday, wants to understand the ecological effects of goldfish in a mid-Atlantic ecosystem, that information—studied once by a grad student and forgotten by the rest of the world—can be retrieved, interpreted, and made relevant again. That’s power.

AI can be more than a tool; it can be a partner in vigilance. For researchers, it offers a way to pursue niche investigations without being constrained by publication trends or funding fads. For students and professionals alike, it offers the chance to explore, validate, and build upon past knowledge without reinventing the wheel or falling into the trap of forgetting. In the career pipeline, this becomes vital. As industries evolve, skill sets that seem obsolete may resurface. AI helps preserve the relevance of legacy knowledge, ensuring it's not lost in the constant churn of innovation.

We often fear that AI will outthink or overpower us. But a quieter risk exists: that we will forget the small truths that hold big consequences. In this light, AI becomes a kind of cognitive archive—not just of what happened, but of what could happen. Our world may not be undone by a massive, cataclysmic event—but by a thousand overlooked details that slipped through the cracks. Artificial intelligence, in retaining those details, offers us a safety net. Not because it replaces human insight, but because it supports it.

In a time when speed matters more than reflection, and novelty trumps nuance, AI offers a counterweight. It allows us to return to the things we didn’t think we needed to remember—until we do. That’s why Collin AI GPT and STEM City USA are so important. They are not just tools or platforms; they are guardians of memory. They help ensure that the stories, insights, and overlooked data points—especially those from underrepresented voices—are never lost, no matter how fast the world moves.

As we champion the everyday impact of emerging technologies, it’s clear: the future of innovation might not be in the next big thing, but in what we choose not to forget.

Let’s not let the little things become the lost things. With AI, we might finally keep track of everything that matters—even when we aren’t looking.